Wisconsin alongside two Big Ten teams in top four for 2024 safety

The Badgers landed on another top schools list on Saturday. Wisconsin was listed as a top four school for 2024 safety Koy Beasley. The Badgers were joined by a pair of Big Ten teams in Rutgers and Purdue, as well as Pittsburgh.

Beasley is a Cincinnati, Ohio native but didn’t have any in-state schools in his final four. He is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, and ranked as the No. 7 player in the state of Ohio’s class of 2024. The 6-foot safety has official visits lined up which will likely decide his commitment. He is visiting Wisconsin on June 15 and then will head to Purdue on June 23.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire