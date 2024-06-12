Wisconsin adds three-star class of 2025 defensive lineman to official visit list

Wisconsin class of 2025 defensive line target Kyler Garcia will officially visit the Badgers the weekend of June 14.

The program offered the three-star recruit on May 22. Both Rivals and 247Sports have the 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman ranked as a three-star recruit.

As rising senior representing Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, Tennessee, Garcia is 247Sports’ No. 118 player at his position in the class of 2025 and No. 26 recruit from the state of Tennessee.

The defensive lineman has garnered 16 Division 1 offers to this point, including from Georgia, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisville, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Memphis.

Most notably, Garcia has already taken a pair of official visits to Louisville the weekend of May 31 and Purdue on June 7. Following Wisconsin, he is slated to meet with the Indiana Hoosiers the weekend of June 21.

247Sports has Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 13 in the nation with 17 commitments at this stage in the process. The group just landed its first defensive lineman: former Minnesota commit Torin Pettaway.

This fall, Wisconsin’s defensive line depth chart includes James Thompson Jr., Curt Neal, Ben Barten, Elijah Hills (transfer) and Brandon Lane — a flipped transfer commit from Louisville.

Garcia and Wilnerson Telemaque are the two main defensive line targets set to visit the program before the end of the month.

