Wisconsin adds in-state OL Barrett Nelson to their class of 2022

The Wisconsin football program has finally added another player to their class of 2022.

He is Stoughton, Wisconsin native Barrett Nelson, the son of former Badger OL Todd Nelson and the younger brother of current starting guard Jack Nelson.

Via @AllenTrieu Analysis: Wisconsin with another in-state OL gem in Barrett Nelson https://t.co/ZUFnzH5sAa #Badgers — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) June 19, 2021

The offensive lineman is the No. 1118 player in the class of 2022, No. 110 OL and No. 10 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

The Badgers’ class of 2022 now has two in-state commits—Nelson and quarterback Myles Burkett. With official visits continuing through the month of June, though, that number is set to quickly change.

