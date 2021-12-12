Wisconsin adds a PWO linebacker to its class of 2022

Wisconsin landed a preferred walk-on commitment from class of 2022 three-star linebacker Austin Harnetiaux earlier today.

The Seattle native had notable scholarship offers from Army, Air Force, Dartmouth, Georgetown and Harvard. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 171 linebacker in the class of 2022 and No. 39 player from the state of Washington.

Wisconsin now has a solid group of walk-on commitments in the class. Focus now is not completely on that unit, though, as big-time in-state recruits IOL Carson Hinzman and DE Isaac Hamm remain uncommitted.

Commitments from both Hinzman and Hamm would move Wisconsin’s class of 2022 up from No. 10 in the Big Ten to No. 6 and No. 44 nationally up to No. 26.

