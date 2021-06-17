Wisconsin adds a preferred walk-on ATH to their class of 2022

Ben Kenney
·1 min read
In this article:
The Wisconsin football program added a player to their class of 2022 today.

No, it was not a scholarship commitment—something we’re still waiting to see with only QB Myles Burkett committed to their 2022 class.

It is Jackson Trudgeon, an in-state athlete from Edgewood High School in Madison, Wisconsin.

Trudgeon played both sides of the football in high school, recording 77 tackles, two interceptions, 37 catches, 552 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season.

