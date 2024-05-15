Wisconsin adds a New Jersey 'athlete' to its 2025 football recruiting class

MADISON – Busy working to finalize Wisconsin's roster for the 2024 college football season, Luke Fickell's staff has added another player for the 2025 freshman class.

Cameron Miller, 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver/cornerback from New Jersey, announced Wednesday he has committed to UW.

Miller reported offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and several other schools.

His final two choices were UW and Kentucky.

He is the 11th known commitment in UW's 2025 class and could be an ideal slot receiver with the Badgers.

Miller has played both ways for Winslow Township in each of the last three seasons.

As a junior last season he recorded 59 catches for 1,342 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had two interceptions and 39 tackles on defense.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football team adds New Jersey receiver for 2025 class