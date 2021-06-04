Wisconsin adds former Cincinnati post player Chris Vogt

·1 min read
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati's Chris Vogt (33) blocks a shot by Xavier's KyKy Tandy (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Cincinnati. Wisconsin has announced the addition of 7-foot-1 center and Cincinnati transfer Chris Vogt Vogt started 50 games at Cincinnati. He averaged 5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and 19.4 minutes last season. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin announced the addition of 7-foot-1 center and Cincinnati transfer Chris Vogt on Friday.

Vogt started 50 games at Cincinnati. He averaged 5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and 19.4 minutes last season, all drops from the previous season.

''Chris brings depth to our frontcourt, he's played at a high level, and he has four years of experience under his belt'' Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said in a statement. ''The fit also aligned well academically for Chris here at Wisconsin.''

Wisconsin will be Vogt's third college. He spent two seasons at Northern Kentucky before transferring to Cincinnati.

''I think that Wisconsin was the best fit for me, both on and off the court,'' Vogt said in a statement. ''I fit very well into this program's style of play and Wisconsin is a very good school to get an MBA from.''

Vogt joins former Wake Forest guard Jahcobi Neath as transfers heading to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin's top five scorers were seniors last season as the Badgers went 18-13 and lost to eventual national champion Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Brad Davison is the only senior from that team who has indicated he plans to play for the Badgers again next season.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Ranking Mike Krzyzewski's 10 best Duke men's basketball teams

    In his 41 years as Duke's coach, Mike Krzyzewski has seen his share of talent, overachievers and underachievers. How his 10 best teams stack up.

  • SEC, Big East latest to scrap intraconference transfer rules

    Both the SEC and Big East will begin allowing athletes to transfer within their respective leagues without losing a year of eligibility.

  • House Democrats announce infrastructure bill amid Biden negotiations

    House Democrats unveiled a $547 billion surface transportation bill that addresses priorities in Biden's American Jobs Plan.

  • Rory McIlroy to play at Memorial despite withdrawing from pro-am for 'personal reasons'

    Rory McIlroy is expected to play in Thursday's first round of The Memorial, despite withdrawing from Wednesday’s pro-am and his scheduled press conference at the Ohio course. The Northern Irishman cited “personal reasons” for skipping both and it is understood that there is a legitimate reason for his no-show and is in no way. It was reported that McIlroy later turned up at the layout to round off his preparations for his first event since the US PGA Championship two weeks ago. In another medioc

  • Tennis-Osaka should be applauded for prioritising mental health - Stephens

    Naomi Osaka should be supported and applauded for her decision to withdraw from the French Open to focus on her mental health, former U.S. Open champion and WTA Players' Council member Sloane Stephens said on Tuesday. Japan's Osaka left the claycourt Grand Slam on Monday after refusing to attend the mandatory post-match press conferences and revealing she had been suffering from bouts of depression for three years. "Having to take a step back and say, 'Hey, I need to do this for me', we should support her and applaud her, because a lot of people wouldn't do that," Stephens said after her first round victory.

  • Croatia Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Striker Bruno Petkovic is expected to fill Mario Mandzukic's big boots at Euro 2020 as Croatia aim to reach the last 16. Mandzukic, who scored an extra time winner in a 2-1 victory over England in their 2018 World Cup semi-final, is one of several stalwarts who hung up their international boots after Croatia were beaten by France 4-2 in the final. There were no surprises in coach Zlatko Dalic's squad as a bulk of those who spearheaded that World Cup campaign were named alongside a host of players looking to impress on the big stage. Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida are likely to be Dalic's first-choice centre backs again while 35-year old captain Luka Modric will continue to drive the midfield. "Petkovic has to be at Euro 2020 what Mandzukic was in Russia," Dalic told the online edition of daily Sportske Novosti. "He has shown that he is capable of leading the line but he has to be in top form. If not, Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir are the alternatives." The gifted Petkovic has scored six goals in 13 appearances for Croatia but is yet to be tested on the biggest stage after making his debut in March 2019. The Croatians face England, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 Group D and open their campaign against the English at Wembley on June 13. They face the Czechs at Hampden Park on June 18 where they also lock horns with Scotland in their final group match four days later. Dalic played down Croatia's chances of emulating or surpassing their World Cup success. "The primary goal is to reach the knockout stages and what makes it difficult is the fact that England and Scotland will be hosts in their games against us," he said. "England will be our most difficult opponents because they are a top quality side and we'll be playing them at Wembley. "Our will-power and energy levels are the same as before the World Cup, but the atmosphere is different. The bar is too high and expectations are unrealistic now whereas no one had any before we went to Russia. "We are still among the top 10 sides in Europe but there are many teams with a better chance of winning Euro 2020." Croatia Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Simon Sluga (Luton Town) Defenders: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Domagoj Bradarić (LOSC Lille), Mile Škorić (Osijek), Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warsaw) Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Ivan Perisic (Internazionale) Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Kristijan Lovric (Gorica), Ante Rebić (AC Milan), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb) Croatia Euro 2021 fixtures England vs Croatia, Sunday June 13, 2pm Croatia vs Czech Republic, Friday June 18, 5pm Croatia vs Scotland, Tuesday June 22, 8pm Group D latest standings

  • Formula 1 Azerbaijan betting preview: Is this Valtteri Bottas' week to win?

    Bottas was fast in 2018 and won the race in 2019.

  • Portugal Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Having won their first major trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal approach this year’s tournament with a far better squad than last time and crucially have the belief which previous sides seemingly lacked. For all the emotion released by Portugal’s success five years ago, their Euro 2016 campaign was laced with good fortune, highlighted by the fact they only won one of their seven matches after 90 minutes. Aside from some notable names, their squad was short on quality and their triumph was built on ex

  • Kyle Larson lands Busch Pole Award for Sonoma race

    Kyle Larson has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Sonoma Raceway. Larson, who won last weekend’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the pole position. Larson is one of three drivers with […]

  • Tom Brady finally admits he didn't know it was fourth down during loss against Bears

    Tom Brady made one huge mistake during the 2020 NFL season.

  • Canadiens' Game 1 win tempered by late hit on Jake Evans

    Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Staal scored early goals and Montreal beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the second-round series, a victory tempered by a scary late-game hit on Canadiens center Jake Evans. Playing on his 25th birthday, Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 57 seconds left after being crushed in the head and shoulder area by Jets center Mark Scheifele an instant after tucking in an empty-net goal.

  • USMNT – Mexico: How to watch, projected lineup, odds, prediction

    USMNT – Mexico is always a big occasion and this clash in Denver for the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League trophy promises to be epic. [ MORE: Nations League schedule, scores, stats ] Gregg Berhalter saw his young USMNT side scrape by Honduras in the semifinal, while Mexico beat Costa Rica on penalty kicks in an equally unconvincing

  • Serena Williams’ path clears at French Open with top seeds gone

    Serena Williams is the only top-14 seed left in the bottom half of the French Open women's draw after No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka lost.

  • Sergio Perez fastest in practice for Azerbaijan GP; Lewis Hamilton 11th as Mercedes slow

    Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen dominated practice for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes struggled.

  • The next stop for Danny Ainge's contributions to basketball should be the Hall of Fame

    What all the jokes about Danny Ainge's tenure with the Boston Celtics ignore is just how successful he was in his role as president of basketball operations.

  • Hendrick Motorsports executive: 'We owe an apology' to Chip Ganassi Racing

    Hendrick Motorsports Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeff Andrews issued an apology to collaborative-partner organization Chip Ganassi Racing on Friday, taking responsibility for the performance of Ganassi’s engines during Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We have made some corrections there and I do have to say that those are some of the […]

  • Karl-Anthony Towns to the Trail Blazers trade rumors have begun

    That didn't take long...

  • Five things to know about UCLA softball's Maya Brady: Yes, she's related to the Super Bowl guy

    The redshirt freshman is an elite softball player for the UCLA Bruins and has an elite athletics family.

  • Damian Lillard, Blazers need some help and it's likely on the way -- in the form of a coaching change

    It's not as if some of the other Western Conference superstars have more help than Portland's does.

  • Opinion: Bryson DeChambeau gets bugged by 'Brooksie' at the Memorial

    Bryson DeChambeau contacted security after taking exception with fans taunting him by yelling “Brooksie,” as in Koepka on Friday at the Memorial.