Wisconsin adds a commitment from a 2025 in-state OL

Want some positive news about the Wisconsin football program? Well, the Badgers just added a commitment from class of 2025 three-star offensive tackle Michael Roeske.

Roeske hails from Wautoma, Wisconsin and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 397 player in the class of 2025, No. 33 offensive tackle and No. 4 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

The offensive tackle chose Wisconsin over offers from schools including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota and Notre Dame. He is Wisconsin’s third commit in the class, joining three-star safety Remington Moss and three-star quarterback Landyn Locke.

