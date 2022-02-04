Wisconsin adds S Bryce Carey via the transfer portal

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Badgers formally announced the additions of six players they signed from the transfer portal this off-season. There was one unexpected addition among that group in safety Bryce Carey from Northern Illinois.

The former Northern Illinois quarterback is joining the program as a walk-on, and reportedly making the switch to safety.

It would appear that the Middleton (Wisc.) native signed with Northern Illinois back in 2019 to play QB, but has been a student at UW since 2020.

The 6-foot-1, 180 pound safety will join a somewhat thin position group (depth wise) that features just five scholarship players (Torchio, Blaylock, Wohler, Zachman, Brown).

