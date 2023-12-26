Wisconsin adds a big time ‘crystal ball’ for 2025 CB

Wisconsin is off to a fast start in their 2025 recruiting cycle as Luke Fickell looks to build the future of Badger football.

247Sports has their “crystal ball” feature in their recruiting rankings where writers and insiders can predict where players will end up, and the Badgers were just linked to a big-time 2025 cornerback.

247Sports Badgers insider Evan Flood just sent out a crystal ball prediction that 2025 cornerback Tariq Hayer would land with Wisconsin. Hayer is a four-star prospect who is the No. 2 player in Washington DC for the class of 2025. He holds offers from the likes of Penn State, Boston College, and Maryland among others.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire