Wisconsin adds another PWO to its class of 2022

Wisconsin received a preferred walk-on commitment from class of 2022 QB/DB Grady O’Neill.

O’Neill played his high school football at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights, Minnesota and will now cross state lines to join the rival Badgers.

The class of 2022 walk-on will likely join the wide receiver room when he arrives on campus. His addition is yet another in the walk-on category for Wisconsin in the class of 2022, complementing the nation’s No. 43-ranked class and No. 11 in the Big Ten.

We all now wait and see whether Wisconsin will land a commitment from Carson Hinzman, one of the state’s top players in the class and someone who is reportedly deciding between Wisconsin and Ohio State.

I am extremely blessed and honored to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and everyone else who has made this possible. Go Badgers! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/NFXOhgslTd — Grady O'Neill (@gradyoneill7) December 21, 2021

