Wisconsin adds 2022 WR Tommy McIntosh to their fast-growing class of 2022

After the months of January to June saw only one player committed to Wisconsin’s class of 2022, the Badgers have gone on a commitment tear in the last week.

OT Barrett Nelson committed on June 19, CB A’Khoury Lyde, TE J.T. Seagreaves and ATH Cade Yacamelli all committed on June 21 and now there is a sixth member of the class.

It’s three-star wide receiver and Michigan native Tommy McIntosh.

Wisconsin finished on top of a loaded top 6 for the wide receiver, those other top schools being Iowa, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Indiana and Wade Forest.

McIntosh is 247Sports’ No. 822 player in the class of 2022, No. 109 wide receiver and No. 22 recruit from his home state of Michigan.

The 6-foot, 5-inch pass-catcher is Wisconsin’s first wide receiver commit in the class and continues what has been a red-hot week of commitments in their class of 2022.

