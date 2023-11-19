Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 17 (OT): Badgers become bowl-eligible again

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen celebrates his touchdown run against Nebraska during overtime Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

MADISON – After a humbling home loss to Northwestern, Luke Fickell’s players talked about the importance of everyone in the Wisconsin locker room doing whatever it took to find a way to win a game.

The Badgers needed four quarters – and overtime – but they found the wherewithal to overcome and early 14-point deficit and stun Nebraska, 24-17, Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

As a result, the Badgers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) became bowl-eligible for the 22nd consecutive season.

UW got the ball first in the overtime, and Tanner Mordecai found Vinny Anthony for 9 yards to the 14 on third and 8. He scrambled for 9 yards to the 5 three plays later to set up fourth and 1. Braelon Allen then gained 2 yards for the first down at the 3.

Allen got the ball on the next pay and was hit at the line of scrimmage. But with his blocking surging forward Allen was able to help push the pile into the end zone to help UW take a 24-17 lead.

Your turn, Cornhuskers.

To be more accurate, it was the UW’s defense chance to make one last stand and Mike Tressel’s unit did.

Nebraska lost 1 yard on first down, threw an incompletion on second down, threw another incompletion on third down, after a false-start penalty; and Chubba Purdy’s final pass was intercepted by safety Preston Zachman.

The Badgers have won the last 10 meetings in the series and are 11-1 against Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011.

Although the Badgers are bowl-eligible, their slim division title hopes died early in the day.

Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) clinched the West Division title and a berth in the league title game with a 15-13 victory over Illinois. Former UW reserve quarterback Deacon Hill completed 19 of 29 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown for the Hawkeyes.

After surrendering a total of 151 yards and two touchdowns on Nebraska’s first two possessions of the game, UW’s defense held the Cornhuskers to 156 yards and zero points on their next seven possessions in regulation.

Nebraska then drove 68 yards in nine plays for the game-tying field goal, from 30 yards by freshman Tristan Alvano with four seconds left in regulation.

Fourth-down stop the catalyst for Wisconsin's comeback against Nebraska

Nebraska scored touchdowns on its first two possession for a 14-0 lead and faced fourth and 1 at the UW 33 early in the second quarter.

Tailback Emmett Johnson got the call but was stuffed in the middle of the line and lost 1 yard.

That play provided the spark UW’s offense needed.

Mordecai capped a 66-yard drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Acker and then led UW on a 35-yard field-goal drive to help cut Nebraska’s lead to 14-10 at halftime.

The Badgers entered the day having outscored their opponents, 134-80, in the second half this season. The defense had not allowed a second-half touchdown in the last two games.

Someone needs to make sure the Badgers get their pre-game wake-up call

UW entered the night having been outscored by a combined 72-23 in the first half of the previous five games.

So what did the Cornhuskers do? They drove 75 yards for a touchdown on their first possession and then drove 76 yards for a touchdown on their second possession for a 14-0 lead with six minutes left in the opening quarter.

To its credit, UW used a fourth-down stop by its defense as a spark and put together two scoring drives to pull within 14-10 at the half.

But of the many items on Fickell’s off-season to-do list, one has to be finding a way for his team to play better early in games.

Wisconsin's running game still stuck in the mud

The Badgers’ rushing woes continued for most of Saturday night.

They came in averaging 3.7 yards per carry and 104.8 yards per game in the previous five games.

Jackson Acker got the start and carried eight times for 32 yards. Allen rushed 22 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Mordecai gained 51 yards on nine carries.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 17 (OT): Badgers become bowl-eligible again