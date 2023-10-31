Wisconsin 2024 schedule features major opponents, season tickets are on sale

Last week, the Badgers announced season tickets were now on sale for the 2024 football season.

Wisconsin welcomes new Big Ten squads to their schedule, as well as one of the nation’s best programs. The road games don’t make things any easier, but how about the home slate? Wisconsin gets Alabama and Oregon as two of their home opponents in 2024.

The road tests? Mix in a game at USC and at Michigan and you can begin to see just how tough the Big Ten gauntlet has become with the new Pac-12 additions.

Wisconsin season tickets are officially on sale in 2024. Here is the link to get in on the action.

