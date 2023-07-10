Wisconsin’s 2024 class sits towards the top of the Big Ten in ‘Average Recruit Ranking’

The 2024 recruiting class has reached its crescendo with the month of June now in the rear-view. National Signing Day won’t happen until February of next year, though we see many classes filled before the summer comes to a close in this new recruiting calendar.

That’s been the case for Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers. The program received a slew of commitments after official visits in early June, and appears to be continuing to add even as the calendar turned to July.

The last few weeks are especially of note. The Badgers landed three four-star recruits — OT Emerson Mandell, CB Omillio Agard and RB Darrion Dupree — and brought the class’ blue-chip ratio up to 35%.

More commitments are sure to come for the Badgers and for the rest of the Big Ten. But here today on July 10, let’s take a look at how every class in the conference ranks by average recruit ranking:

(Note: This is the 2024 recruiting class. USC and UCLA are joining the conference that year. It feels weird, but those programs are included in this list)

Overall Ranking: 58th (16th in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 14

Blue-Chip Recruits: 0

Overall Ranking: 51st (13th in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 14

Blue-Chip Recruits: 1

14: Northwestern -- 86.07

Overall Ranking: 52nd (14th in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 14

Blue-Chip Recruits: 0

13: Illinois -- 86.14

Overall Ranking: 37th (11th in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 17

Blue-Chip Recruits: 1

Overall Ranking: 31st (10th in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 21

Blue-Chip Recruits: 2

Overall Ranking: 26th (8th in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 24

Blue-Chip Recruits: 1

Overall Ranking: 28th (9th in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 19

Blue-Chip Recruits: 2

Overall Ranking: 16th (5th in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 23

Blue-Chip Recruits: 5

Overall Ranking: 18th (6th in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 20

Blue-Chip Recruits: 4

7: UCLA -- 88.09

Overall Ranking: 57th (15th in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 9

Blue-Chip Recruits: 1

6: Michigan State -- 88.12

Overall Ranking: 47th (12th in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 12

Blue-Chip Recruits: 3

5: Wisconsin -- 88.34

Overall Ranking: 24th (7th in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 17

Blue-Chip Recruits: 6

Overall Ranking: 7th (4th in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 22

Blue-Chip Recruits: 14

3: Michigan -- 90.69

Overall Ranking: 4th (2ndd in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 25

Blue-Chip Recruits: 17

2: USC -- 91.75

Overall Ranking: 5th (3rd in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 17

Blue-Chip Recruits: 12

Overall Ranking: 2nd (1st in the Big Ten)

Total Recruits: 18

Blue-Chip Recruits: 16 (4 five-stars)

