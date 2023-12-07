Wisconsin’s 2024 class ranked in the top five at two key positions
Anybody with loose knowledge of Wisconsin football knows the driving force of the offense is often the offensive line and the running back. Even with Phil Longo’s new air raid offense, it was RB Braelon Allen who was tasked with powering the unit.
With that in mind, there is some good news for Badgers fans: Rivals.com did its position rankings in the 2024 recruiting cycle and Wisconsin finished in the top five at two key positions — offensive line and running back.
Wisconsin’s 2024 OL commits: four-star OT Kevin Haywood, three-star OT Derek Jensen, three-star OT Emerson Mandell and three-star OT Colin Cubberly.
The 2024 RB commits: four-star Dilin Jones, three-star Darrion Dupree and three-star Gideon Ituka.
Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 offensive linemenhttps://t.co/yhbRmXjDvC pic.twitter.com/TouGMcH7oo
— Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) December 6, 2023
Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 RBshttps://t.co/8ZWw6wY5ry pic.twitter.com/hHGbzhxRwF
— Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) December 6, 2023
Wisconsin’s class as a whole ranks No. 26 in the nation and No. 7 in the Big Ten. It is an important group for Luke Fickell as he continues to craft his program at Wisconsin.