Wirtz says it would be ‘cool’ to link up with Germany teammate at club level

Wirtz says it would be ‘cool’ to link up with Germany teammate at club level

Florian Wirtz has said it would be ‘cool’ to link up with Germany teammate Jamal Musiala at club level ‘at some point’.

Wirtz and Musiala are preparing to represent Germany at this summer’s European Championship with the duo regarded as the brightest young talents in the host nation’s squad.

The former was named Bundesliga Player of the Season in 2023-24 after scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists during Bayer Leverkusen’s title-winning season, including a hat-trick to seal the Bundesliga against Werder Bremen.

Leverkusen’s maiden German title success saw them become the first team to complete a Bundesliga campaign without defeat and Wirtz’s performances have seen him linked with Europe’s top clubs.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and a host of Premier League clubs have tracked his progress at the BayArena, though Leverkusen are set to reject all approaches this summer.

However, Wirtz has said he has discussed the prospect of uniting with Bayern Munich midfielder Musiala at club level at some point in the future.

“We joked that we think it would be cool to play together at a club at some point! Now we’re both happy at our clubs,” Wirtz said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Real Madrid or Bayern? Jamal is already playing for Bayern, I’m comfortable at Leverkusen.”

Read – The games that defined Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title success

See more – Euro 2024: Group A preview and team guide

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok