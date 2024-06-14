🚀 Wirtz makes history as Germany enjoy perfect start to EURO 2024

A strike from Florian Wirtz has given Germany the perfect start to EURO 2024.

The host nation kicked off their campaign against Scotland, who were roared on by over 150,000 Scots making the journey to Germany.

However, they were silenced after just ten minutes when the electric Florian Wirtz managed to wriggle into a yard of space, before firing in a low effort that Angus Gunn got a hand on, but couldn't prevent the ball going in off the postIn finding the back of the net, the 21-year-old became the youngest ever German player to score at a European Championships, taking the record from Kai Havertz.

Florian Wirtz is the youngest ever German goalscorer at the Men’s European Championships, breaking Kai Haverz’s record.



21 years and 42 days old. ⭐#EURO2024

Meanwhile, it took his own tally to 20 goals and 22 assists across the season for club and country.

10 minutes later, it was the turn of Germany's other Wunderkind to get on the scoresheet, as Jamal Musiala rocketed the ball into the roof of the net.

For Scotland, it looks a long way back already.