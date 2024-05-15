Wirtz joins Gündogan, Rüdiger and Kimmich on Germany's Euro team

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz laughs during the final training session before the UEFA Europa League second leg soccer match against West Ham United. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Rapper Nina Chuba, performing at a concert in Hamburg on Wednesday evening, let it be known that Florian Wirtz, a midfielder for Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, will be part of the country's European Championships squad.

The audience cheered as Wirtz, 21, announced his nomination via a video clip.

"I'm delighted to have been nominated and of course I'm already looking forward to the summer," said Wirtz, wishing the concert-goers a great evening.

After an outstanding season with the Werkself, Wirtz is regarded as one of the German team's greatest hopes for the European Championship. The call-ups of Antonio Rüdiger, Ilkay Gündogan, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Andrich, Pascal Groß, David Raum and Deniz Undav had previously been announced on Wednesday.

German football gets creative with its announcements

The ruling body DFB has been announcing individual European Championship nominations since Sunday in TV programmes and on Instagram via celebrities or friends and acquaintances of the professionals. The presentation of the entire squad will take place on Thursday at 1 pm (1100 GMT) at the branch of general sponsor VW in Berlin.

Defence stalwart Rüdiger of Real Madrid was named by the owner of a Berlin döner kebab shop he frequented as a school kid. Gündogan was also unveiled in the capital city where the Euro final will take place on July 14, via a billboard on the Alexanderplatz square.

Rüdiger's Madrid team-mate and 2014 World Cup winner Toni Kroos, who came out of international retirement in May, revealed the name of his midfield partner Andrich from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusenin the latest edition of the "Einfach mal Luppen" podcast he runs together with his brother, Felix Kroos.

Andrich and Kroos are expected to start at the June 14-July 14 Euros where hosts Germany meet Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage. Kroos has not officially been named but is guaranteed to be part of the squad.

The other 10 players revealed since Sunday are goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defenders Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Robin Koch, midfielders Aleksandar Pavlovic and Chris Führich, plus forwards Leroy Sane, Niclas Füllkrug and Kai Havertz.

Veteran Thomas Müller is also expected to be a certain squad member but the DFB said that a video of the popular Bayern Munich player posted on Instagram along with a Euro hashtag was no nomination confirmation.

News reports said that uncapped VfB Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel could also make the provisional squad after playing a strong season.

Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka and Dortmund defender Mats Hummels are set to miss out as Nagelsmann seeks a balance in his squad between sure starters and hungry challengers in order to achieve success and make the fans happy.

"When you take part in a tournament, when you take part in a game, the basic idea should be to win it," Nagelsmann told Magenta.

"The result is always decisive in the end. But first of all, it's about us playing in such a way that every German can identify with it and say that I enjoy watching this team.

The final countdown

Nagelsmann will gather his squad on May 26 for pre-Euros training and tune-up games against Ukraine on June 3 and Greece on June 7.

Madrid players Rüdiger and Kroos as well as Borussia Dortmund's Schlotterbeck and Füllkrug will miss the first week of training, and probably the Ukraine game, because their clubs contest the Champions League final on June 1.

Germany's Ilkay Guendogan (L) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with temmate Antonio Ruediger, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E soccer match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium.