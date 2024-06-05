Wirtz coy on Leverkusen future amid transfer speculation

Florian Wirtz remains coy on his future with Bayer Leverkusen as rumours swirls about a potential big money move in the summer transfer window.

The German attacker was named the Bundesliga Player of the Season after playing a key role in the team’s league and cup double success in 2023/24.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals in all competitions and set up another 19 in a stellar campaign that also saw Leverkusen reach the Uefa Europa League final, where they lost to Atalanta in Dublin.

Bayern Munich reportedly want to swipe their rival’s star player in a bid to regain the title that they held onto for 11 consecutive seasons prior to this year.

Wirtz was also linked with Manchester City and Newcastle United last year, while Chelsea and Manchester United have previously held an interest in the youngster.

The Germany international, whose current deal runs until 2027, refused to confirm whether he would be still be at the BayArena next season, insisting he was only focusing on performing at Euro 2024 in his home country this summer.

“Everyone knows my contract. Now is not the time to talk about it. I’m definitely having a great time in Leverkusen and I feel good,” he told Sky Sports Germany.

“The European Championship is 100 percent on my mind right now. I don’t care about anything else right now.”

