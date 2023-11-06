We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wireless headphones that don’t fall out of your ears do exist — and the best pair is currently on sale

There are so many types of audio tech out there to choose from, but what most shoppers tend to look for, above all else, are wireless headphones that don’t fall out. Specifically, when it comes to wireless earbuds, from expensive ones like AirPods and Sony LinkBuds to cheaper options from brands like Skullcandy and TOZO, most people care more about fit than anything else.

While there are so many wireless headphones that slip out of your ears at the slightest movement, these from JBL stay put no matter what — and that doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface on what makes them great.

This design element helps these headphones adjust to fit comfortably to your ears with a bendable TwistLock ear hook enhancer that simply keeps them in place no matter how hard or fast you move. If you tend to lose headphones often or just have ear canals that are usually too wide or too tight for standard headphones, these JBL headphones are likely exactly what you need.

In addition to their fit and Powerhook design mechanism, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 headphones produce up to 50 hours of uninterrupted playback on a single charge.

They also produce some of the crispest and most powerful sound thanks to the brand’s signature JBL Pure Bass feature. If you often use your headphones while working out, hiking or around water-intensive areas, rest assured that the headphones are also IP68-rated and dust- and waterproof.

Right now, these best-selling headphones are on sale on both Amazon and JBL for $90.

