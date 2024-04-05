Wiregrass Special Olympics return for the first time in five years

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Special Olympics returned for the first time in five years.

Enterprise High School hosting the special olympics for Dale, Coffee and Geneva counties.

Out of the three counties, there were 35 schools represented and over 200 athletes.

The athletes of all ages participated in track and field events like a 10 meter race to the finish line, throwing darts, and seeing how far they can throw a softball.

An event that took a lot of work from volunteers and staff, but at the end of the day an event that will warm your heart.

“We have special needs ourselves, so obviously thats where our passion stems,” Area Coordinator Lisa Lawson said. “If you have never dealt with the special needs community they are a simple bunch, but they melt your heart and they make it all worth it to see them run across the finish line today it makes everything worth it.”

The Special Olympics State Games will be at Troy University on May 17th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.