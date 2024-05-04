WIREGRASS SOCCER: Dothan boys’ and girls’ host Auburn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Wolves had a busy Friday night as the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams hosted Auburn in the second round of the AHSAA 7A playoffs.

The girl’s team started the evening and had some momentum going into halftime with a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Marah Delgado, but it would be the Tigers who would score two goals in the second half to take a 2-1 win. This marks the third year in a row that Dothan has been knocked out of the playoffs by Auburn.

In the boys’ matchup, Auburn got off to a hot start leading 2-0 going into halftime, however Dothan would try to mount a comeback with a goal from Mason Roe, but it would not be enough as the Wolves would fall 2-1.

Highlights from Friday’s games can be found above.

