Wiregrass prepares for historic amateur golf tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—The Wiregrass is preparing for one of the area’s biggest yearly events.

On Saturday, June 22nd, The 75th Annual Press Thornton Future Fasters tournament will tee off from the Dothan Country Club.

This is a golf tournament held every year for kids aged 11-18.

On Thursday, the country club hosted its annual Future Masters Media Luncheon to prepare guests for this year’s festivities, while also looking back on the tournament’s history.

More than 200 golfers from over thirty states and almost ten countries will compete in this year’s event.

This year’s roster includes golfers from the Wiregrass area and the children of various PGA pros such as Tiger Woods’s son Charlie.

It has been confirmed that Charlie’s parents will attend the tournament, but there is still a reason to come out and watch, as every champion from last year’s tournament will participate.

This year’s tournament is also the first to be held at the country club since its facilities and grounds underwent renovations last year.

According to Tournament Director Kevin Klein, this course is nothing like the older one.

“Well, it’s a completely different golf course, Klein said. “Before, we had a lot of rough and a lot of trees. There’s really not that much rough. The greens are completely different; it’s longer. I would say it’s like playing three shots harder than it used to.”

The tournament will tee off Saturday, June 22nd with practice rounds throughout the day, and will end on June 29th with the final round for the 15-18 age group.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.