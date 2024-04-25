Wiregrass Angel House hosts 15th annual charity golf tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Over 100 golfers were swinging for a good cause Thursday to help the Wiregrass Angel House.

The Angel House held its 15th annual charity golf tournament — their largest fundraiser to help crime victims in the area.

The tournament had teams of law enforcement, prosecutors, EMTs, and firefighters who took the day off for a good cause.

There were over 100 golfers in the tournament this year – the most that has ever participated.

“We’ve been coming out here for many years we have many supporters but also its to commemorate Crime Victims’ Rights Week so along with this and dine and donate its to bring attention and awareness to crime victims,” Shelly Linderman said.

Those who participated received door prizes from the organization.

