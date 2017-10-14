'Wiped out' Francona aching from Indians October ouster

CLEVELAND (AP) — Terry Francona's emotions remain raw. The rest of him is just tired.

Two days after the Indians were ousted — long before they were ready to go — from October's postseason, Cleveland's manager was still trying to figure out what went wrong with a team that won 102 games, was penciled in to the World Series and then played so poorly when it mattered most.

Francona understands his roster decisions are being second-guessed. He knows there are lingering questions about ace Corey Kluber's health and the move to start him in Game 5. And Francona is still mystified by the Indians' defensive sloppiness and uncharacteristically bad at-bats while giving up a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.

The Indians are hurting. The healing is going to take time.

"For me personally, it'll be hard to watch the rest of baseball," Francona said Friday. "Last year, when we lost, it was over. There was no more baseball. When we lose, I want everybody to lose, and that's not going to happen. That's a hard one to swallow. When baseball is over, I'll feel better, because it's just a natural feeling. It hurts.

"You want to be a part of it and you're not. It's hard not to be jealous."

It's also hard not to wonder if the Indians missed their chance.

One season after getting to Game 7 of the World Series, Cleveland entered this postseason with momentum and a healthier rotation and deeper roster than in 2016. But after winning twice at home, the Indians dropped three straight to the wild-card Yankees, who advanced to meet Houston in the AL Championship Series.

This was supposed to be Cleveland's year, but it wasn't to be and Francona said he was still trying to process the disappointment.

"We didn't play our best baseball and so you have to go into offseason knowing that," he said, "and it is really hard."