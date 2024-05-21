Winthrop parts ways with long time head coach, former Clemson coach Tom Riginos

After a long tenure, former Clemson assistant coach Tom Riginos is no longer the head coach of Winthrop’s baseball program, as reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball. The Eagles finished this season with a 19-29-1 record, marking Riginos’ 14th season since his hiring in August 2010. Over his career at Winthrop, he compiled an overall record of 329-348 and a 168-150 record in the Big South, making him the fourth-winningest coach in Big South history.

Before joining Winthrop, Riginos spent eight seasons on the Clemson baseball staff under head coach Jack Leggett, serving as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator in his final three seasons. His successful recruiting efforts at Clemson included consecutive top-20 classes. Riginos also had a notable stint at Stetson University, where he recruited nationally recognized classes and several All-Americans. He began his coaching career at Eastern Kentucky, where he helped lead the team to a strong league finish in 1992.

“The contract of Winthrop University head baseball coach Tom Riginos, who has led the baseball program since 2010, will not be renewed as announced by athletic director Chuck Rey Monday afternoon. A national search for Riginos’ replacement will begin immediately.”

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire