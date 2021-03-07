Winthrop cruises to Big South title, automatic NCAA bid

·2 min read
Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey yells instructions to his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Florida State won 87-76. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) D.J. Burns scored 22 points and Winthrop took off in the second half to a 80-53 victory over Campbell on Sunday for its second straight Big South tournament championship and automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

Burns finished the first half with consecutive baskets for a six-point lead and the Eagles (23-1) made their first eight shots of the second half in running away from Campbell for their 13th championship in 17 title-game appearances. They will be making their 11th NCAA Tournament appearance.

By the time the top-seeded Eagles missed a shot in the second half they led 36-21. The blazing shooting continued as the lead reached a high of 31 and they eased to their seventh straight win during a season when they had a 21-game win streak before a two-point loss to UNC Asheville. They are 43-4 in their last 47 games.

Burns, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, forward finished 11 of 12 from the floor with the Eagles shooting 79% in the second half and 63% overall. Kyle Zunic added 13 points with 3-pointers. Chandler Vaudrin, who has three triple-doubles this season, had 10 rebounds and six assists to go with eight points.

Winthrop won the tournament title last year only to see their NCAA Tournament bid dissolve with the COVID-19 crisis.

''Oh man, it's so great to be back here, knowing the opportunity we had last year and unfortunately events took it away from us,'' said Burns, who transferred from Tennessee two years ago. ''It feels good to back here and have a second shot to do it again.

''We work as hard or harder than anybody in the country and we're gonna to go out and go play our game, play our style to speed them up or slowing down if you need to. We're all gonna do whatever it takes to win. That's a part of our culture that the coaches instilled in us from Day One.''

Third-seeded Campbell (17-10) came in on a nine-game win streak and looking for its first NCAA appearance in 29 years. Though the Camels lost a two-game series at Winthrop during the regular season, one of those losses came by just a point. But this time, they led only once - at 2-0.

Jordan Whitfield scored 18 points and Ricky Clemons 10 for Campbell.

Winthrop won its three tournament games by an average of nearly 26 points.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Young's late basket lifts Northwestern over Nebraska 79-78

    Ryan Young's putback with 2.7 seconds left gave Northwestern a 79-78 win over Nebraska in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Young had missed the front-end of a one-and-one, giving Nebraska the ball back with 42.7 seconds left and a one-point lead. Pete Nance, who had made an old-school, right-handed hook for a 76-75 lead, put up a running hook that missed but drew three defenders, leaving Young alone for the putback.

  • Gators implode in Knoxville without Tre Mann

    The Gators will start the SEC Tournament as the No. 5 seed following Sunday's loss in Knoxville.

  • UConn G James Bouknight named to All-Big East First Team

    UConn's James Bouknight and Adama Sanogo were both awared All-Big East honors on Sunday.

  • Hoops Game Day: Nebraska at Northwestern

    Here is what you need to know going into Nebraska's regular-season finale this afternoon at Northwestern.

  • 2021 Ravens Offseason Preview

    Hayden Winks analyzes what type of players the Ravens are searching for on offense and defense this offseason. (Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Bracketology: 41 Teams up for an NCAA Bid

    In six days, we have a more vivid picture of the NCAA Tournament. Here are 32-33 Teams IN the field and more with work to do in order to earn a bid. (Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Plaschke: USC's Andy Enfield must ride second magical March shot into success in NCAAs

    Tahj Eaddy's game-winner in USC's 64-63 win at UCLA was strikingly similar to Jonah Mathews' shot the year before. Now the Trojans must build off it.

  • Knicks' Julius Randle calls first career All-Star Game 'something you don't take for granted'

    Ahead of his first All-Star Game, Julius Randle discusses the accomplishment, but he's more excited to get going in the second half with the Knicks.

  • 6 free-agent QBs the Colts could sign to back up Carson Wentz

    Backup QBs for Carson Wentz.

  • Welcome to March: No. 9 Houston survives Memphis on improbable buzzer-beating heave

    Memphis appeared to force overtime with 1.7 seconds remaining.

  • LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento

    LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. James did not travel with the team after a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is getting a few days away from the team before heading to Atlanta for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game festivities.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • T.J. McConnell posts rare triple-double with steals — off Pacers bench

    The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.

  • Fantasy basketball trade analyzer: Moves to consider for the second half

    Let's look at some potential trades to consider now that we're headed into the NBA All-Star Break.

  • How slipping gives NBA offenses more control in the pick-and-roll

    There is a moment after every switch is called but before it’s executed that the pick-setter is configured between two defenders but guarded by neither. That’s when they can literally slip underneath the defense and cut to a juicy opening.

  • A win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 259 is crucial for Casey Kenney’s bantamweight rise

    While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Steelers sign QB Ben Roethlisberger to one-year contract

    Big Ben will return to the Steelers for the 2021 season.

  • NFL names Maia Chaka to officiating crew, making her first Black female referee

    Maia Chaka was named to the NFL Officiating Development Program in 2014.

  • Montrezl Harrell got a laughable technical foul for yelling 'and-1'

    Apparently yelling "and-1" during a basketball game is worth a technical foul now.

  • James Harden can be the greatest version of himself as a No. 2 option

    The freedom to just play and not be burdened by the ancillary things, to raising the ceiling of a team compared to the responsibility of ensuring the bottom doesn’t fall out of the floor, shouldn’t be criticized as much as acknowledged as a special space.