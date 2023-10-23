'Winter Wonderland' in Fairbanks as Several Inches of Snow Falls in Parts of Alaska

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning for parts of Alaska until the evening of Monday, October 23.

The NWS warned of “very low visibility” and strong winds of up to 70 mph.

Forecasters said 3.5 inches of snow fell in Fairbanks on Sunday, with an additional half-inch expected by Monday.

“Our snow depth currently is 9 inches, and our season total is 14.3 inches which is nearly double our normal value by this time in the season,” NWS Fairbanks said.

Footage shows what the weather service described as a “winter wonderland.” Credit: NWS Fairbanks via Storyful