Winter Warriors, Part 2: Postseason hero Johnson leads girls hockey, D'Urso key addition for boys hockey

Dec. 21—It's a goal that she'll remember for the rest of her life. But it's a goal that she doesn't actually remember seeing going in.

Trailing 1-0 to Sandwich in last year's Division 2 Round of 16 game, Andover High defenseman Grace Johnson unleashed a wrist shot from the blue line that went through a screen and into the back of the net.

That goal turned the entire game around for the Golden Warriors, before Rose MacLean netted the game-winner in overtime. Andover prevailed in the next game, before losing in the state semifinals to Duxbury.

"I just remember the defender was blocking me so I didn't realize that it went in," said Johnson about her goal. "Then everyone started yelling and it was like 'oh wow, it went in'."

Now as a junior and a year older, Johnson will be leaned on more heavily this season, as the Golden Warriors kick off the 2023-24 season, to not only control the blue line, but also jump up in the offensive play as well. She finished last season with six goals and four assists.

"I think it's good that defenders can get creative (offensively) and define their own (offensive styles) and jump into the play and help out the offense," she said.

Once again Johnson will be paired up with Casey Michael on defense.

"Casey's good to play with and easy to communicate with. We have similar styles so it's good," said Johnson.

"We definitely have a younger team as a lot of seniors (from last year) left, but I think we're looking good," said Johnson. "I'm just really excited for this season. It should be good. We have a young team, but we also have a lot of really good leaders like Rose (Memmolo), Lucy (MacLean) and Allie (Batchelder)."

Fresh off her terrific field hockey season, returning league all-star Memmolo (11-8-19) will be one of the team's top offensive players, while Batchelder returns in net.

Transfer D'Urso leading boys hockey

Goalie Vinny D'Urso, who had over 100 combined saves in two state tournament games last year against Haverhill and Tewksbury, has transferred from Lowell Catholic to Andover High, and is now the No. 1 goalie for the Golden Warriors, who kicked off the season last week.

Besides D'Urso, Andover will look to Brendan Murnane (5-14-19) and Joe Marcel (4-6-10) to lead the offense, while, defensively, Jack Vallarelli and Andrew Walles are both back controlling the blue line.

"The team is excited for this season. They've put a lot of hard work in over the offseason. They already show cohesion and spent a Saturday afternoon training at Peter Welch's boxing gym in South Boston. We should benefit from strong senior leadership. Captain Brendan Murnane leads by example, knowing that effort is everything," said head coach Kevin Drew.

Girls Hockey

Head Coach: Meagan Keefe

2022-23 Record: 17-4-2, Div. 2 Final-Four

Returning Starters/Letterwinners: Rose Memmolo, Sr., forward; Allie Batchelder, Sr., goalie; Scarlet Glass, Jr., forward; Bella DiFiore, Jr., forward; Grace Johnson, Jr., defense; Lucy MacLean, Jr., defense; Nora Hurley, Jr., forward.

Promising Newcomers: Abigail Walles, Soph., forward; Abby Srivastava, Jr., defense.

Boys Hockey

Head Coach: Kevin Drew

2022-23 Record: 11-6-4

Returning Starters/Lettermen: Brendan Murnane, Sr., forward; Caleb Wooster, Sr., forward; Jack Gervais, Sr., forward; Joe Marcel, Sr., forward; Nate Hemman, Sr., forward; Andrew Walles, Sr., defense; Jack Vallarelli, Sr., defense; Brett Yaffee, Jr., defense.

Promising Newcomers: Peter McLaughlin, Sr., defense; Rob Hauser, Sr., forward; Anthony DeLuca, Sr., forward; Ryan Jaillet, Jr., defense; Alex Hubler, Jr., defense; Drew Pulsifer, Jr., forward; Brian Pierni, Jr., forward; Mark Brodigan, Soph., forward; Evan Ashton, Fr., forward; Finn Sheehy, Soph., defense; Luke Tremblay, Fr., defense; Luke Conley, Fr., forward; Vinny D'Urso, Soph., goalie; Tristan Garvin, Jr., goalie; Trevor Pouliot, Soph., goalie.