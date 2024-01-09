Winter track: January medal tracker
Here are the North Jersey medal winners for January, 2024.
Click here for the December list of medal winners.
Through January 7
Jan. 5-6, The Hispanic Games
at the Armory Track Center
Girls
4-x-200 relay: 5. Paramus Catholic, 1:47.33.
Boys
Invitational mile: 3. Luke Pash, Ridgewood, 4:17.24.
Invitational 2 mile: 1. Joshua Tejada, Teaneck, 9:42.05.
55 HH: 6. Adrian Laing, Paramus Catholic, 7.70.
High jump: 1. Jordan Russell, Weehawken, 6-6.
200: 2. Jaden Marchan, Leonia, 21.62 (ties Bergen County record).
400: 3. Corey Sanders, Paramus Catholic, 51.00; 6. Seven Garcia, Hackensack, 51.12.
4-x-200 relay: 4. Paramus Catholic, 1:32.30.
Jan. 5-6, Ocean Breeze Freedom Games
at Ocean Breeze, Staten Island
Girls
Long jump: 2. Julia Tozduman, Lyndhurstm, 17-5 1/2.
Triple jump: 6. Tozduman, 34-4 1/4.
Jan. 6, Christa Racine Invitational
at Drew University, Madison
Boys
55: 5. Gustavo Costa, Becton, 6.95.
400: 1. Ryan Trocolar, Pequannock, 51.56; 3. Steven Longo, Becton, 53.98; 4. Costa, 54.88.
Sprint medley: 2. Becton, 4:00.34
4-x-400 relay: 3. Becton, 3:55.30.
High jump: 1. Jaydon Gilkes, Becton, 5-10.
Girls
Sprint medley relay: 5. Becton, 4:53.43.
4-x-400: 2. Becton, 4:44.08.
Shot put: 6. Zuri Thorn, Becton, 28-5 1/2.
Jan. 6, Garfield Shot put/High jump #2
at Garfield H.S.
Boys
Shot put: 1. Michael Clark, Passaic, 48-3 1/4; 2. Brody McCormack, Lakeland, 44-5 1/2; 3. Ryan Iacavone, River Dell, 44-3; 4. Gregorie Ramirez, Saddle Brook, 43-7; 5. Sean Paleewong-Stultz, River Dell, 43-0 1/2.
High jump: 1. Jason Jones, Clifton, 5-6; 2. Nathaniel Phillip, Clifton, 5-6; 3. Elijah Rowe, Manchester, 5-4.
Girls
Shot put: 1. Elliot Eddy, Hasbrouck Heights, 34-10; 3. Isabella Andriulli, Lakeland, 34-1 1/2; 4. Sharyn-Nicole Thomas, Eastern Christian, 33-11; 5. Afua Anyadike, Bergen Tech, 33-10.
High jump: 1. April Disla, Manchester, 4-10; 2. Rola Mustafa, Lyndhurst, 4-8; 3. Kaitlyn Shelley, Cliffside Park, 4-4.
Jan. 5, Tom Zaccone Invitational
at Rockland Community College, Suffern
Boys
55: 2. JC Mendoza, Hawthorne, 6.7; 3. Marco Feliciano, Ridgefield Park, 6.7; 4. Nigel Jennings, Eastside, 6.9; 5. Jorge Liranzo, Eastside, 7.0; 6. Bryan Bandolon, Pompton Lakes, 7.0.
55 HH: 1. Nick Esposito, Midland Park, 8.2; 2. Anthony Lin, Hawthorne, 8.3; 3. Max Daniels, Indian Hills, 8.5; 5. Skylar Saric, Cliffside Park, 8.7; 6. Andrew Pasdar, Emerson, 8.8.
200: 2. Mendoza, 23.9; 3. Ayden Antolino, Mahwah, 24.0; 4. Ivan Larder, Lodi, 24.4; 5. Anthony DiFiore, Pascack Hills, 24.4.
600: 1. Ryan Welch, Ramapo, 1:27.6; 2. Peter Priestner, Pascack Hills, 1:29.2; 3. Jayden McKenzie, Eastside, 1:29.6; 4. Aidan Magno, Wayne Valley, 1:31.7; 5. Marcus Koshy, Pascack Valley, 1:31.9; 6. DiFiore, 1:32.6.
1,000: 1. Patrick Kurtz, Pascack Valley, 2:44.0; 2. Patrick Tallman, Park Ridge, 2:50.8; 3. Darwin Ruiz, Cliffside Park, 2:51.4; 4. Alex Ralli, Clifton, 2:53.1; 5. Priestner, 2:54.9.
1,600: 1. Matt Califf, Wayne Valley, 4:43.4; 2. Lamarr Olive, Clifton, 4:43.7; 3. Danny Haddad, Wayne Valley, 4:55.2; 4. Ruiz, 4:55.7; 6. Justin Vitale, Indian Hills, 5:00.4.
Shot put: 1. Jake Douma, Midland Park, 43-3; 3. Neo Bernabe, Hawthorne, 41-10; 4. Andrew Foole, Westwood, 40-1; 5. Caedan Doyle, Ramsey, 39-11 1/4; 6. Carlos Benitez, Passaic, 37-9 1/4.
High jump: 1. Covenant Badmus, New Milford, 5-6; 2. Ben Mandler, Pascack Hills, 5-6; 3. Zaire Belton, Eastside, 5-6; 4. Daniels, 5-6; 5. Elijah Rowe, Manchester, 5-3; 6. Joey Periello, Mahwah, 5-0.
Long jump: 2. Pasdar, 19-6; 3. Michael Dao, Pascack Hills, 19-1 1/2; 4. Belton, 19-0; 5. Jeremy Andre, Lodi, 18-9; 6. Jack Monolucas, Lodi, 18-5.
Triple jump: 1. Monolucas, 40-0; 2. Pasdar, 38-11; 3. Perriello, 38-6.
Pole vault: 1. Carter Pataki, Northern Highlands, 10-6; 2. Peter Forsdahl, Emerson, 8-6; 4. Bobby Lipat, Wayne Valley, 8-6; 4. Matt Deamer, Ramapo, 8-6.
4-x-200 relay: 2. New Milford, 1:41.5; 5. Ramapo, 1:44.1; 6. Mahwah, 1:45.0.
4-x-400 relay: 1. Eastside, 3:44.6; 2. Pascack Hills, 3:47.2; 3. New Milford, 3:50.4; 4. Hawthorne, 3:50.7; 6. Ridgefield Park, 3:54.1.
4-x-800 relay: 1. Clifton, 8:44.4; 2. Indian Hills, 8:48.8; 3. New Milford, 8:56.7; 4. Park Ridge, 9:22.1; 5. Cliffside Park, 9:33.3; 6. Hackensack, 9:34.5.
Girls
55: 1. Briana Darling, Hackensack, 7.6; 3. Nicole Freiler, Park Ridge, 7.7; 4. Alexa Hermanns, Midland Park, 7.8.
55 HH: 1. Brooke Wichmann, Westwood, 9.4; 2. Ava Maher, Wayne Valley, 9.4; 3. Fibianna Ajetunmobi, New Milford, 9.5; 4. Kaitlyn Shelley, Cliffside Park, 9.7; 5. Christen Lee, Paramus, 9.7.
200: 1. Darling, 27.7; 3. Shelley, 28.3; 4. Julia Mattioli, Ramapo, 28.6; 6. Freiler, 28.7.
600: 1. Kate Marie Monaco, Ramsey, 1:47.4; 2. Maher, 1:47.6; 3. Meghan Prendergast, Ramapo, 1:55.2; 4. Riley Merkel, Westwood, 1:56.2; 5. Ciana Garcia, Eastside, 1:56.6; 6. Sofia Lee, Paramus, 1:57.6.
1,000: 1. Brianna Potaki, Ramapo, 3:17.2; 2. Viktoria Green, Clifton, 3:31.3; 3. Hana Weisinger, Paramus, 3:32.2; 5. Lexi Smith, Clifton, 3:38.2; 6. Shania Perry, Ridgefield Park, 3:40.8.
1,600: 2. Weisinger, 5:50.7;3. Hanyi Queredo, Cliffside Park, 6:11.7; 4. Anna Wezner, Ramapo, 6:12.5; 5. Becky Machado, Wayne Valley, 6:14.8; 6. Stephanie Lack, Cliffside Park, 6:19.4.
Shot put: 1. Grace Gilbert, Ramapo, 34-5 1/2; 2. Riley Butler, Midland Park, 32-7 1/2; 3. Delia Mannion, Ramsey, 30-9; 5. Betania Kiamue, Holy Angels, 29-3.
High jump: 1. Wichmann, 4-9; 2. Olyvia Burrell, Emerson, 4-9; 3. Gilbert, 4-3.
Long jump: 2. Burrell, 15-3; 3. Jordan Myers, Paramus, 15-1; 4. Shelley, 15-0; 5. Mackenzie Doyle, Hawthorne, 15-0; 6. Samantha Cebulski, Midland Park, 14-11.
Triple jump: 1. Myers, 33-9 1/2; 2. Athena Giotis, Wayne Valley, 32-3; 3. Angelina Brunelle, Emerson, 31-3 1/2; 4. Ally Palladino, Emerson, 29-6; 5. Mikaella Francisco, Clifton, 29-6; 6. Doyle, 29-5.
Pole vault: 1. Shayna Braver, Ramapo, 8-0; 2. Megan Tombelli, Wayne Valley, 7-6; 3. Denise Dubbels, Clifton and Casey Juliebe Ramos, Holy Angels, 6-0; 5. Mina Puma, Holy Angels, 6-0.
4-x-200 relay: 2. Ramapo, 1:57.0; 3, Pascack Hills, 1:59.5; 4. Wayne Valley, 1:59.6; 6. Indian Hills, 2:01.7.
4-x-400 relay: 1. Paramus, 4:35.1; 3. New Milford, 4:49.9; 4. Eastside, 4:51.7; 5. Emerson, 5:03.6.
4-x-800 relay: 1. Ramapo, 10:54.1; 2. Cliffside Park, 11:30.9; 3. Clifton, 11:45.9; 4. Passaic, 11:58.8; 5. Hackensack, 12:10.4; 6. New Milford, 12:15.3.
Jan. 5, Merli Invitational
at Bennett Center, Toms River
Boys
400: 2. Youcef Abada, Secaucus, 53.85.
4-x-400 relay: 6. Waldwick, 4:46.99.
Girls
Shot put: 3. Abriella Woodward, Waldwick, 31-3 1/2.
Jan. 4, Wayne Valley High jump/Shot put #2
at Wayne Valley H.S.
Boys
High jump: 1. Jason Jones, Clifton, 5-8; 3. Bryan Pizarro, Passaic Valley, 5-6; 4. Nathaniel Phillip, Clifton, 5-4; 5. Tim LaBianco, Eastern Christian, 5-4; 6. Jared Garcia, Passaic Tech, 5-4.
Shot put: 1. Owen Wescott, Passaic Tech, 48-3 3/4; 2. Travon Dye, Passaic Tech, 44-11 1/2; 3. Nicolas DiCeglie, Passaic Tech, 42-1; 4. Jake Torres, Passaic Valley, 41-6 3/4; 5. Rajan Rana, Passaic Valley, 40-5 1/2; 6. Tristan Puerta, Passaic Valley, 40-0 1/2.
Girls
High jump: 1. Calyse Villaneuva, Passaic Tech, 4-10; 2. tie between Mackenzie Beazley, Passaic Valley and Deborah Amoh, Clifton, 4-8; 4. Abigail McNamera, Wayne Valley, 4-8; 5. Ava Maher, Wayne Valley, 4-8; 6. Mikaela Francisco, Clifton, 4-6.
Shot put: 1. Isabella Andriulli, Lakeland, 33-4 1/4; 2. Sharyn-Nicole Thomas, Eastern Christian, 32-9 1/2; 3. Thalia Bennett, Lakeland, 31-3; 4. Taylor Giles, Passaic Tech, 30-6 3/4; 6. Cadence Hoogmoed, Passaic Tech, 28-10 1/2.
Jan, 3, Morris County Relays
at Drew University, Madison
Boys
TEAM SCORES: 1. Morris Knolls 54; 2. Delbarton 48, Morristown 32; 9. Kinnelon 12; 12. Pequannock 8.
4-x-200: 4. Kinnelon, 1:38.69; 5. Pequannock, 1:40.10.
4-x-400: 3. Pequannock, 3:38.53.
Sprint medley: 5. Kinnelon, 3:56.48.
High jump: 3. Kinnelon, 10-9.
Girls
CHAMPION: Morris Knolls 50; 17. Butler 1 1/2.
High jump: t5. Butler, 9-0.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Winter track: January medal tracker