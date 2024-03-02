Winter Track: Event-by-event look at the State Meet of Champions

New Jersey's premier winter track and field event returns to New York for the third time in four years as the State Meet of Champions will be held Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. at Ocean Breeze on Staten Island.

North Jersey athletes won 28 medals at last year's edition of the meet but only Pompton Lakes senior Emma Keating struck gold, winning the second of three straight state pole vault titles (2022 spring, 2023 winter and 2023 spring), winning with a vault of 12 feet, a foot higher than anyone else.

While no North Jersey athlete is as dominant this year as the undefeated Keating was last winter, the nearly 100 athletes entered should approach the medal count and earn several more first place finishes.

Leonia's Jaden Marchan, in his first indoor season, is the closest thing to a sure thing for North Jersey gold, after setting Bergen County records at 200 and 400 and a New Jersey state record at 600 meters in January. He'll run both the 200 and 400 on Sunday and is the top-seed in both events.

Ridgewood junior Luke Pash has had a sensational season, winning the group 4 1,600 race with a stunning final 400 meter kick and running a 4:10.94 split on Ridgewood's number 3 ranked national Distance medley team in its victory at last month's Varsity Classic. But he'll run the 3,200 at SMOC and hopes to become just the second boy in Bergen County history to break the nine minute barrier and first since Kevin Byrne of Paramus Catholic ran 8:59.7 for the longer two mile distance in 1977. Just 10 New Jersey runners have broken 9 minutes.

Demarest junior Liam Paneque could actually win any of three titles, with his best chance in the long jump, where he jumped 23-2 at Ocean Breeze in January, nearly a foot further than any other athlete in the state. He's also the third seed in the triple jump and fifth in the high jump.

The best hope for a girls title probably is River Dell's Christina Allen, third in last year's 1,600 race, but she'd need (and is capable of) a sub 4:50 race which would approach the Bergen County record of 4:48.85 by Catherine Pagano of Northern Highlands in 2015.

Here's an analysis of each of the 28 events with emphasis on North Jersey athletes.

Track

BOYS 55 meter hurdles: This race is state record holder Yashahya Brown's to lose and its unlikely he will. The Manchester Township ran a ridiculous 7.06 earlier in the season, nearly .2 faster than anyone else in the country. If he falters look for Joseph Kurak of Manchester Township and Alexander Hollimon of Williamstown to earn the crown.

Glen Rock junior Tyler Caswell should medal and could dip close to Darius Pemberton's 31 year old Bergen County record set by 1993 by the former Hackensack great. Paramus Catholic's Adrian Laing and Cicai Jaramillo are capable of making a run for the finals.

GIRLS 55 meter hurdles: Union Catholic junior Taylor Cox might be even a bigger favorite than Brown, even though she "only" ranks third in the nation. Her closest competitors are state 110 meter champ Abby Dennis of Old Tappan and Morgan Ryerson of Mount Olive although Saniyah Evans of Rahway is also having a great year.

Dennis hopes to join 2018 champ Grace O'Shea of Ramapo by running under 8.00 seconds. Kailey Attali of Demarest and group 1 champ Iza Samu of Glen Rock hope to break 8.50 with Fibianna Ajetunmobi of New Milford and Lexi Samperi of Hasbrouck Heights look for personal bests.

BOYS 55 meters: National leader and state record holder Ajani Dwyer of Washington Township is out with an injury and Malachi James of Burlington City appears to be next in line. If not him, Cole Cramer of Southern and Graham Houghton of Pingry are next in line.

BC junior Andrew Jeremiah Boakye is fast enough to medal but is likely to skip the race to prepare for the 200. Michael Napolitano of Hasbrouck Heights is one of only two sophs in the race and he should be satisfied with a solid race under 6,60.

GIRLS 55 Meters: Cox is top seed here too, but look for defending champ Sianni Wynn of Pennsauken to win a battle with Cox, her UC teammate Taylor Aska and Mount Olive's Natasha Redmond, the only senior in the group.

Gina Certo of Holy Angels and Kylie Castillo of Ridgefield have stronger chances in both the 200 and 400 and may skip this race. Samperi is more likely to skip the hurdles and do this event as a warmup for the long jump.

BOYS 4-X-800 relay: Three of the nation's top 25 teams are in this race with Westfield favored over Cherokee and Colts Neck. Demarest is in the next tier of teams who have gotten under or close to eight minutes and the team of Maxim Gilbert, Enrico Parrella, Ivan Timochko and Luke Davis cann break the elite barrier and medal.

Ridgewood would be there too, but with Pash skipping the race to prepare for the 3,200 (he'll anchor the distance medley and eschew an individual race at Nationals next weekend), Tom Mevissen is stepping in some big shoes as a replacement to run with Jack McKenna, DJ Murphy and Chris Brady. Time for the other three legs to step up if Ridgewood is to medal. Both River Dell and Passaic Valley look to improve their chances for a Penn Relays berth with a season's best race.

GIRLS 4-x-800 relay: The nationally fourth ranked Union Catholic team is nearly 30 seconds better than the second best team of Rumson-Fair Haven so look for a B team to run here and still capture the title. Ridgewood's quartet of Kaitlyn Sharma, Cellina Rabolli, Ayla Cooke and Avery Sheridan can go sub-9:30 and be in the mix for a medal. Ramsey will field a squad of Ashleigh Gorman, Emmy Bender, Katie Rubin and Kate Marie Monaco and can make a good run at a top eight finish and a medal.

BOYS 400: The tight turns at the Bennett Center bubble are difficult for the big brawny Marchan, but the Ocean Breeze track has been good to the Leonia star, whose 47.64 400 clocking is more than a second faster than the next fastest Jerseyite and is number nine in the U.S.

Juniors Shakur Taylor of East Orange Campus and Avery Atexide of Union Catholic are next on the performance list, but don't sleep on Jason Meza of Morristown and Ryan Trocolar of Pequanock, the group 3 and group 1 champs. Trocolar broke 50 seconds at the Bubble, which Marchan hasn't done. Noah Traverso of West Milford has a busy day in the long and triple jumps and might skip this race.

GIRLS 400 meters: The favorites are freshman Rhia Randolph of Union Catholic and sophs Wynn and Natalie Dumas of Eastern but Gina Certo has had an entire year to think about what happened in the final 50 meters of last year's race. The Holy Angels junior was leading the race late and then was passed by eventual winner Brooke'lyn Drakeford of Piscataway. But Certo ran out of gas and stumbled and then went down as the field and her sure medal disappeared.

Certo has had a good year but the field is much deeper, dropping her to the next to last heat but giving her a preferred lane unless there are some withdrawls. Kylie Castillo of Ridgefield defended her group 1 title and will get a seed and Ayanna Chape of Hackensack, third of the Bergen 400 Supremes trio of last spring who finished 2 (Castillo), 3 (Chape) and 4 (Certo) at the outdoor SMOC, coming on strong late after an early season injury. All could be in the medal mix.

BOYS 1,600 meters: If he chose to run the race, Pash would be a co-favorite with Peyton Shute of Woodbury, Conor Clifford of CBA and Stephen Kyvelos of Manalapan. But Pash will be running the 3,200 later in the meet and the win should go to one of those three, or maybe Joe Barrett of CBA, Avery Keith of Westfield and dark horse Hunter Celkupa of Colts Neck.

There's no athlete from a North Jersey school in the race but Union Catholic senior Alex Saldana ran his first 1 1/2 years at River Dell and still lives in Oradell. He's a potential medal contender.

GIRLS 1,600 meters: Saldana's former classmate at River Dell, Allen, has had an illustious career and her resume' is full of state medals including SMOC outdoor titles at 3,200 (2021) and 800 (2022). To win a third title would entail beating one of the best fields in meet history, that features seven other sub-5:00 runners, inclduing last year's 1-2 finishers, Emma Zawatski of Freehold Twp. and Julia Scrudato of Montgomery and the top freshman 800/1,600 runner in the country, Union Catholic's Paige Sheppard.

Seniors Kara Langbaum of Wayne Hills and Allie Courtney of Northern Highlands ran personal bests to get wild cards at the state group 3 meet and should approach if not pass them again Sunday if they stay calm and collected.

BOYS 800 meters: Had Patrick Kurtz of Pascack Valley not pulled up lame in the first 150 meters of his group 2 race, he might well be in the hunt in a wide open race with 10 runners seeded within 1:54.59 and 1:56.92. His best time is faster than nearly all of them.

But the only North Jersey runner in the group with a shot at winning is Raynier Galvez of Passaic Tech, third last spring behind outdoor race winner Luke Schagelin of Morris Knolls. The pair is seeded 9-10 and on the cusp of the seeded heat, which includes sub 1:55 runners Patrick Coyle of Red Bank Catholic, Robert Poplau of Cherokee, Michael Card of Howell and Tommy Hunt of Oratory. Demarest's Luke Davis is likely to skip the race to concentrate on anchoring both of Demarest's relays.

GIRLS 800 meters: Three runners under 2:10 and none of them the defending champion. That honor goes to Peyton Hollis of Union Catholic, but the favorites are juniors Clemmie Lilley of Rumson-Fair Haven, Sofia Day of Mainland and Sheppard, if she opts for the double.

The only North Jersey entrant is freshman Bridget Cannon of Ramapo who seems more comfortable with every race and could go under 2:18, and better her own top North Jersey time of the winter.

BOYS 200 meters: The great Janine Davis did it in 2004 for Queen of Peace and somehow Catherine Feeney did it twice for Wayne Valley in 1989 and 1990. But North Jersey boy has ever been to do what Marchan will attempt if, as expected he wins the 400 earlier in the meet. By now you've probably figured out that it's an winter track Meet of Champs double. Davis won the 400 and the 800 in her double and went on to a great career at Texas and Arkansas while Feeney's double double came in the 1,600 and 3,200 before she starred at Georgetown, coincidentally where Marchan is headed.

This race is the tougher half for Marchan. He has the best time in the field, 21.55, which he ran twice in winning the Eastern States title last week. Six other runners are within .22 of his time, including Boakye, Taylor and Delsea's Julian Conigliaro. This is usually the most unpredictable race of the meet because it's usually tightly bunched. Boakye should grab a medal.

GIRLS 200 meters: Wynn probably won't triple, so this might be the race she skips, even though she won it a year ago. The Timber Creek duo of Naylah Jones and Ryan Jennings is dangerous and so are Aska and Corbin Raston of West Orange. Look out for Certo here as she is at her most consistent in this.

Castillo and Chape are also entered and Zuri Williamson of Teaneck was fifth two years ago. But she hasn't looked like the same runner since then.

BOYS 3200: Elijah Forrest of Collinswood, Alex Kemp of CBA, Nick Kuenkle of Cherokee and Pash seem to be the most likely sub-9:20 guys in the race although Westfield's Avery Keith, Shute and Kyvelos are right there if they choose to skip the 1,600 and run here.

But this appears to be Pash's time to take the spotlight. He has always been a very controlled runner and never seems to panic. He can lead a race and run from behind. Look for an evenly paced first half of the race with laps run at 34-36 seconds. The third 800 should pick up some with the leaders hitting the 3/4 mark around 6:50. Then the fun starts. If the clock reads anything less than eight minutes when they hit the final two laps, a sub 9 is guaranteed. Pash appears to have the best kick in the field and as he showed at both the distance medley anchor and last weekend in the group 4 win over Kyvelos, he can start it early and maintain. Teaneck's Josh Tejada and Aidan Morrow of Hasbrouck Heights both can break 9:30 in the first of the two heats.

GIRLS 3,200 meters: It's not as deep a race as the 1,600 with only five girls under 11 minutes this winter. By contrast, Bergen County alone had five under in the 2016 SMOC, held at the slower track at the bubble. Liliah Gordon of Northern Burlington is the favorite here over Rosemary Shay of Middletown South. The only North Jersey entrant is Becton junior Mika Tampadong, who may be the most improved girl in the area. Her goal? Sub-11:15.

BOYS 4-x-400 relay: Toms River North is a big favorite over St. Peter's Prep here with Passaic Tech among a dozen teams who could medal. Demarest will try and cap a sensational season by breaking 3:30 here while Pequannock looks to lower its school record for the third time this winter.

GIRLS 4-x-400 relay: Union County should dominate this race with Union High School and Union Catholic. But Winslow Township, Timber Creek and Rumson-Fair Haven are also very good teams. Ridgewood and IHA, the local entrants, look to run seasonal bests.

Field

GIRLS HIGH JUMP: Alanna Woolfolk of Clayton has led the event all season with Saniyah Evans of Rahway, the only one close to her multiple 5-8 clearances. North Jersey has five entries here led by group 2 state champ Brooke Wichmann of Westwood and Taylor Peters of Butler, both juniors. It will probably take 5-4 to medal. Wichmann has done that this year. Peters has not.

BOYS HIGH JUMP: There are just four kids in New Jersey that have cleared 6-6 or higher this season. Malakai Pressley of Freehold Boro, David Godbolt of Rancocas Valley and Professor Ceo of Manville are joined by Jordan Russell of Weehawken who will make history with any kind of a medal. This is Paneque's favorite event and he could steal a victory, but it's probably his least likely gold.

GIRLS POLE VAULT: Hannah Byrd-Leitner of Moorestown, Shreya Sathiyan of Morris Hills and Rebecca Hoover of Haddonfield have all cleared 12 feet this year and stand alone as contenders.

But North Jersey has nine of the 31 vaulters and if one or more of the group of Jamie Kim, Allie Tuite, and Salome Sanchez of Old Tappan, Jenna Monaco of Dumont, Isabella Formoso of Bergen Tech, Hrysa Kostara of Tenafly and Emerson Wiatrak of Ridgewood medal it would surprise no one. All but two of the nine 2024 entrants are back next year along with the aforementioned top three.

BOYS POLE VAULT: Cade Zeolla of West Morris has led the state's vaulters all year but he struggled at groups finishing third behind Ryan Merlino of Oakcrest and Brian Swan of Manchester Township in group 2. Daniel Couse of Clearview is also a contender as are group 1 champion Owen Keating of Pompton Lakes, one of three vaulters to clear 15 feet in a meet this season. Tenafly junior Alan Villavicencio is also a medal contender.

GIRLS LONG JUMP: Ma'Syiah Brawner of Winslow Township, Evans and Tatiana Camilo of Woodbridge are the only jumpers in the state to long jump further than River Dell's Grace McQueeney this season. Abby Romero of IHA and Lexi Samperi of Hasbrouck Heights are also potential medalists.

BOYS LONG JUMP: Paneque has jumped nine inches further than second seed Rece Englehart of Moorestown this year and is a clear favorite. Jason Lessieu of Bergen Catholic and Saundrae Palmer Jr. of Dwight Morrow are other potential medalists.

GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP: It's Sophia Curtis of Ocean City, Brawner and then everyone else in the field. Former Immaculate Conception star Raegan Bossard, now at Caldwell is among the medal contenders, along with Romero, Calyse Villaneuva of Passaic Tech, Kailey Attali of Demarest and Jordan Myers of Paramus.

BOYS TRIPLE JUMP: If his legs don't wear out, Paneque figures to contend in this event with Daniel Arana of Franklin Township and Cartrell Moore of Glassboro, the only triple jumpers over 46 feet this year. Lessieu and Traverso are medal contenders but don't overlook Kymani Clarke of Fort Lee and Jack Monolucas of Lodi.

GIRLS SHOT: It's Jessica Oji of Livingston versus Madison Stevens of Columbia in an Essex County showdown. Elliott Eddy of Hasbrouck Heights, who medalled last year, is in position to do so again.

BOYS SHOT: Defending champion Joshua Huisman of St. Rose is a heavy favorite but look out for Glassboro's Damere Lassiter, who became the state's second 60-footer of the winning at Easterns. Old Tappan's Jack Small has been consistent over 55 feet all year and the Duke football commit might be ready to explode a big throw.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Winter Track: Event-by-event look at the State Meet of Champions