Winter Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now including updated dates and times, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics

Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday, February 4 on Peacock and NBC. See the full schedule below:

6:30 am ET: NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony.

9:00 am – 11:00 am ET: A special edition of the Today show featuring reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews.

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET: NBCU will review the highlights of the Opening Ceremony and look ahead to the biggest storylines of the Winter Olympics with its first-ever daytime show.

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm ET: An enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony with a special focus on the athletes of Team USA in addition to the traditional performances, pageantry, and Parade of Nations

Winter Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options

Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Winter Olympics schedule today

Thursday, February 3 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV 7:35 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CAN vs SUI Peacock 7:35 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: ITA vs NOR Peacock, USA 7:35 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SWE vs AUS Peacock 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Figure Skating Peacock, NBC 8:55 PM Figure Skating Figure Skating Team Event: Day 1 Peacock 11:00 PM Alpine Skiing Training – Men’s Downhill Peacock 11:10 PM Hockey Women’s Prelim DEN vs. CHN Peacock 11:10 PM Hockey Women’s Prelim ROC vs. SUI Peacock 12:35 AM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CHN vs CAN Peacock 12:35 AM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs ITA Peacock 12:35 AM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: GBR vs AUS Peacock 12:35 AM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SWE vs USA Peacock 6:30 AM Ceremony Opening Ceremony LIVE Peacock, NBC 9:00 AM Olympic Sports TODAY: Special Edition Peacock, NBC 12:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Preview Show – Winter Olympics Peacock, NBC 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Curling, Fig. Skating & More Peacock, USA

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV?

NBC and Peacock are the homes to the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

