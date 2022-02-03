Winter Olympics betting: The United States is a trendy bet to win the most medals

Bettors are enticed by the United States’ odds to win the medal count at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The United States is at +1400 at BetMGM to have the most medals at the Olympics. And those odds have generated nearly 60% of bets to be placed on the U.S. Those bets equal over 65% of the total money bet on the medal count winner.

The United States hasn’t won the most medals at a Winter Olympics since the 2010 Vancouver games. Canada got the most gold medals that year on home soil, but the U.S. won 37 total medals and beat Germany by seven.

Russia got the most medals in 2014 at home in the Sochi games, though the team’s success was immediately part of a doping investigation. Russia won 30 total medals in 2014, two ahead of the United States and four ahead of Norway. As part of that investigation, Russian athletes are not competing under the Russian flag at Beijing. The Russian Olympic Committee athletes are currently at +800 to win the most medals and are getting just 6.5% of bets.

Forward Kendall Coyne Schofield of Team USA skates during the Winter Olympics Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group A match against Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre on Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Germany is also at +800 to win the most medals. The Germans are getting the second-most tickets at 12.9%, but those tickets make up just 7.5% of the handle.

The overwhelming favorite to score the most medals is Norway at -650. The Norwegians are getting 3.2% of bets and 11.5% of the handle at BetMGM after winning the medal count in 2018. Norway and Germany each had 14 gold medals in 2018, though Norway won 39 medals — eight more than Germany and 10 more than Canada. The Canadians are at +1200 and just ahead of the U.S. in the betting odds for 2022.

A U.S. medal win in 2022 would be a big bounce back from 2018. The U.S. finished fourth in the medal count four years ago and had 23 medals. The United States were closer to Italy (10) in 12th place in the medal count than it was to Norway in first.

Here’s a look at the odds available at BetMGM for the medal count winners.

2022 medal count winner odds