Winter notebook: NFA's Ambruso wins State Open gymnastics title

Week 12 of the winter season featured a number of highlights and top performances.

Local gymnasts made a splash at the State Open Championships at New Milford High School on Saturday with Norwich Free Academy’s Trinity Ambruso winning the Open title in the all-around.

Ambruso became the first NFA gymnast to win the all-around at the State Open since Christy Green in 1999 and Joey-Marie Kochanski in 1998.

The Norwich Tech boys basketball team reached the semifinals of the Connecticut Technical Conference tournament.

And the Norwich Tech girls basketball team made the Class S state tournament under first-year coach Pam Pinch.

The Norwich Bulletin has you covered for what's happening this winter at Norwich Free Academy, Killingly High School, Plainfield High School, Griswold High School, Norwich Technical School, and Harvard Ellis Technical School.

Here are the highlights and top performances from Week 12:

NFA sophomore Trinity Ambruso performs her floor routine at the ECC Gymnastic Championship in Franklin. Ambruso captured the all-around title Saturday at the State Open.

Gymnastics

Norwich Free Academy sophomore Trinity Ambruso won the gymnastics all-around State Open championship Saturday at New Milford High School. Ambruso’s performance earned a score of 37.50.

Ambruso also won the championship on the balance beam (9.725). She was the runner-up in the vault (9.425) and floor exercise (9.35) and finished fifth in the uneven bars (9.0).

Plainfield senior Brenna Johnson won the State Open championship in the floor exercise with a score of 9.50. Johnson also tied for sixth in the all-around (35.60) and was tied for fifth in the (9.30).

Ellis Tech junior Jordyn Murray won the State Open championship in the uneven bars (9.40).

Killingly sophomore Ella Pereira placed third in the floor exercise (9.15) and tied for fifth in the vault (9.30)2, while Killingly freshman Jessie Williams was fourth on the balance beam (9.150) and fourth in the floor exercise (9.10).

Killingly (Morgan Deojay, Addison Lucier, Natalie Guzman, Pereira, and Williams) scored a 134.325 to finish fourth in the team standings. Trumbull won the championship with a team score of 141.2.

More: Norwich Free Academy upsets St. Joseph in Class LL stunner

Indoor Track and Field

Norwich Free Academy junior Chris Amy set a school record in the shot put event Saturday at the New England Championships at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Boston.

Amy placed second with a toss of 60-02.75 feet.

East Lyme’s Thomas Matlock won the New England title with a throw of 62-00.00 feet.

More: Zanor column: It's 'Run to the Sun' time for boys basketball

Boys basketball

Daniel Hess scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Norwich Tech past host Platt Tech, 50-47, in the Connecticut Technical Conference tournament quarterfinals in Milford.

Connor McRae collected 13 points, seven assists, and two steals, while Wyatt Quint chipped in 10 rebounds, seven points, and four steals for the Warriors (10-12).

Hess scored 27 points in Norwich Tech’s 96-73 loss against host Windham Tech in the CTC semifinals. Wyatt Quint had 13 points, while Connor McRae added 12 points for the Warriors (10-13).

Girls basketball

Norwich Tech fell to Classical Magnet, 50-36, in the opening round of the Class S state tournament in Hartford. Olivia Luurtsema led the Warriors with 11 points.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Winter notebook: NFA's Ambruso wins State Open gymnastics title