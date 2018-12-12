Winter Meetings Day 3: Yankees are getting close to a deal with J.A. Happ

We’ve descended upon Las Vegas for the Major League Baseball winter meetings, the epicenter of baseball news and rumors this week. Every day, we’ll keep you up to speed with this curated rundown of the day’s top talking about. Check back often, because we’ll update this post with everything you should be caring about.

As Day 3 begins, the winter meetings thus far have been pretty quiet. Nothing like last week’s busy rush of big-name moves. Might the last day change that? We’ll see. The most interesting name getting a lot traction Wednesday morning is free-agent pitcher J.A. Happ.

We know the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are his top suitors, and there were indications that the Yankees are getting close with Happ but not quite to the finish line.

As of this morning, though, there is no agreed upon deal in place between Happ and #Yankees. But conversations had advanced to near finish line/decision time. #StayTuned — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 12, 2018





The latest is the Phillies reportedly being out on Happ:

Phillies expect J.A. Happ to sign elsewhere this week. They were unwilling to budge from a two-year offer, according to two sources. Happ could sign for three years. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) December 12, 2018





Top headlines from the winter meetings:

• Charlie Morton signs $30M deal with Rays

• Andrew McCutchen signs three-year, $50M deal with Phillies

• Blue Jays release shortstop Troy Tulowitzki

• The Dodgers are shopping Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp

• Craig Counsell really, really isn’t in favor of banning the shift

• Joe Maddon has an interesting book he’s reading this offseason

The J.T. Realmuto race is heating up

Even though the Mets/Yankees/Marlins trade tango is stalled doesn’t mean that Realmuto talks have slowed down. In fact, they’re opening up and the effects are rippling around baseball.

The Reds are among the teams now in the mix:

Sources indicate the Cincinnati Reds have jumped into the Realmuto talks. Could be moving up into the candidates to acquire him. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 12, 2018





Sources indicate the names possibly in a potential deal would be hilighted by top prospect Taylor Trammell and a catcher. Possibly Barnhart. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 12, 2018





The Dodgers would also love to have Realmuto (who wouldn’t?) but they reportedly won’t give up Cody Bellinger to get him.

The holdup with the dodgers on realmuto has been their unwillingness to include Cody Bellinger. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2018





And if the whole thing spins of the control for the Mets, they’re already starting to look elsewhere.

Mets haven’t given up on Realmuto but haven’t made progress on that front last 24 hours and are looking into alternative plans at the moment. Preference at catcher is to get a strong defender. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2018





Reds, Dodgers keep talking trades

Worth noting: Ken Rosenthal also says nothing in close.

#Reds, #Dodgers continue to talk. Kemp also part of conversations, sources say. Lots of names, lots of proposals. As noted yesterday, Bailey likely would go back to LAD. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2018





Is Nelson Cruz next for the Rays?

Now that they’ve got Charlie Morton, our Jeff Passan says Nelson Cruz makes a lot of sense in Tampa Bay.

One free agent to keep an eye on: Nelson Cruz, who fits the Rays perfectly. With a lefty-heavy lineup (Kiermaier, Meadows, Wendle, Bauers) and need for power, Rays see Cruz fitting with a short-term, high-impact deal. Cruz's history of production is leading him to seek two years. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 12, 2018





The Mets-Yankees blockbuster seems stalled

If you thought the Mets-Yankees-Marlins blockbuster trade rumors involving J.T. Realmuto and Noah Syndergaard were too good to be true, you might be right. At least for now. It sounds like the hottest rumor of the winter meetings is cooling off.

Sources: Yankees, Mets, Marlins three way trade talks actually began weeks ago. Cooled at moment but Yanks still interested in Mets pitching — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) December 12, 2018





White Sox meeting with Bryce, Manny

Are the Chicago White Sox ready to spend? They’re at least getting some face time with the biggest free agents out there, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The Chicago #WhiteSox have meetings with Bryce Harper and Manny Machado but don’t view themselves as the favorites — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 12, 2018





The Giants aren’t getting a ton of inquiries about Madison Bumgarner

The logic here seems to check out too.

#SFGiants have gotten limited inquiries on Bumgarner. Perhaps industry believes new head of baseball ops’ 1st big move can’t be trading a legend. Off down yr with lots of LHP in market, MadBum always made more sense as July trade when his Oct resume might be even more enticing. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 12, 2018





The latest on Sonny Gray’s market

The Yankees are eager to trade Gray, who has disappointed since coming to NYC, it’s just a matter of finding the right partner. Right now, here’s the field, according to Jon Heyman.

Teams on Sonny Gray include: reds, braves, padres, mariners — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2018





Good read: Tim Brown on the Vegas winter meetings so far

Here's @TBrownYahoo on a winter meetings where anything can happen, but not a lot has. So far anyway. 📝 https://t.co/aVEU4cPeKi pic.twitter.com/dnoqDVlOXC — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) December 12, 2018





