Winter Meetings Day 1: Yankees, Mets involved in potential three-team blockbuster

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

We’ve descended upon Las Vegas for the Major League Baseball winter meetings, the epicenter of baseball news and rumors this week. Every day, we’ll keep you up to speed with this curated rundown of the day’s top talking about. Check back often, because we’ll update this post with everything you should be caring about.

What Monday at the winter meeting lacked in actual moves, it more than made up for in juicy rumors and storylines.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The latest has the potential to be the biggest, as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports the Yankees, Mets and Marlins are discussing a possible three-team blockbuster trade that would reportedly center around J.T. Realmuto.


Rosenthal initially dangled the name of Noah Syndergaard. It has since been both reported and speculated that Syndergaard would end up with the Yankees if this deal makes it to the final stages.

Noah Syndergaard is reported to be on Yankees radar as three-team trade with Mets and Marlins picks up some steam. (AP)
Noah Syndergaard is reported to be on Yankees radar as three-team trade with Mets and Marlins picks up some steam. (AP)


Fair warning. It appears this discussion is still too early to know whether there’s a great chance it will be completely.


The Yankees, of course, are pretty interested in getting one of the Mets’ pitchers, according to SNY’s Andy Martino.



If it does though, it will set the winter meetings ablaze.

Red Sox preparing for life without Craig Kimbrel

The Boston Red Sox bullpen could have a significantly different look to it next season.

According to team president Dave Dombrowski, the Red Sox aren’t planning to spend big to fill the closer’s role for the 2019, which would seemingly rule out a return for Craig Kimbrel.


Kimbrel was seemingly the only true reliever manager Alex Cora completely trusted during the postseason. Cora used each of his starters, including Nathan Eovaldi and Rick Porcello extensively, to record crucial outs in October over his middle relievers. Without Kimbrel, Boston could be looking at a complete rebuild and possible reimagining of their bullpen set up.

Nearly one-quarter of MLB in on J.T. Realmuto

The list of potential landing spots for prized catcher J.T. Realmuto is growing shorter. Yet despite several teams seemingly falling out of the picture, nearly 25 percent of MLB is still in the hunt according to Fancred’s Jon Heyman.


That speaks to how highly coveted the Miami Marlins catcher is, and how well Miami should do on the return.

Rockies looking for slugging first baseman

The Colorado Rockies have yet to find to a find a suitable replacement for franchise legend Todd Helton after his retirement following the 2013 season. But they’re reportedly determined to shore up the first base position this winter.

with Ian Desmond flopping two years into his five-year $75 million contract, the Rockies made a strong play to pry All-Star Paul Goldschmidt from the division rival Arizona Diamondbacks before he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals.


It’s no surprise the Diamondbacks refused to trade Goldschmidt within the division. The Rockies have also been linked to Carlos Santana, who was traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Seattle Mariners last month. Santana’s stay in Seattle is expected to be a short one.

Orioles closing in on manager?

It’s not often we make it to the winter meetings with a managerial job still open. Alas, here we are with the 115-loss Baltimore Orioles. Perhaps a resolution is coming soon after MASN’s Roch Kubatko reported they’ve narrow their candidates down to six.


Baltimore tabbed Mike Elias as its new general manager two weeks ago. He’s been overseeing the managerial search.

Corey Kluber sweepstakes heating up

The most interesting man on Day 1 of the Winter Meetings? It’s not Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, both of whom will get paid a whole lot of money one day soon. That day, however, is not today.

And today, the most interesting man in baseball is Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber, whose trade market seems to be picking up, according to reports from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. The Los Angeles Dodgers might be the favorite to land him at this point.



Kluber, 32, was 20-7 last year with a 2.89 ERA. He has one more year on this contract and team options for the two years after that.

Who the Yankees are interested in

Who are the Yankees targeting? Two players at the moment, but one of them doesn’t appear to be Bryce Harper




Rumor: Nelson Cruz’s market is starting to heat up


Yes, Cruz is 38, but here are his homer totals the last five seasons: 37, 39, 43, 44, 40.

Say what? The Phillies tried to sign Nate Eovaldi … as a closer


Well, they did say they were ready to spend “stupid” money. Of course, Eovaldi opted for the Red Sox and was introduced Monday in Vegas.

Must read: What it’s like to be traded


Reds testing the market for Scooter Gennett


Day 1 Morning Rumors

1. The Cleveland Indians seem motivated to trade ace Corey Kluber, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly thrown their metaphorical hat into the ring.


2. David Robertson is getting a lot of interest. Could a signing open the floodgates for relief pitchers? We know it’s something teams put a premium on these days.


3. We might start hearing a lot more about Dallas Keuchel as the next top free-agent pitcher out there, now that Patrick Corbin has signed. He and J.A. Happ are the top starters on the market.


4. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who are expected to be busy here, are reportedly interested in second baseman DJ LeMahieu.


5. Manny Machado and Bryce Harper are, of course, the stars of this show. We’re waiting for news on either of them. Nothing juicy on Harper thus far, but the latest on Machado will have you thinking about “mystery teams” and who they could be.


– – – – – –

Mike Oz is a writer at Yahoo Sports. Contact him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

Fed-up Redskins fans leave amid historic blowout
Missed NFL record is the most mind-blowing moment of day
Chiefs QB’s no-look pass will leave you stunned
Martin: Cowboys now serious NFC contenders

What to Read Next