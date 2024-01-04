Winter Haven is No. 1; what teams will fill out the top 10 in boys basketball at midseason

With the calendar flipped to 2024, high school basketball in the Lakeland area is heating up.

We look at which teams have been lighting up scoreboards as the new year begins and give our rankings of the area's best teams.

Here's a ranking of Polk County's best boys' basketball teams.

1. Winter Haven (12-1)

The Blue Devils have been as good as advertised. They lost their opening game to The Burlington School out of North Carolina and have won 12 straight. Over the holiday. they defended their title at Kingdom of the Sun where, Isaac Celiscar was named MVP. Winter Haven is ranked No. 2 overall in the FHSAA power rankings. In fact the top three teams overall are Class 7A Miami Columbus, Winter Haven and Orlando Oak Ridge. Celiscar (21.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 5.5 apg) and Jamie Phillips Jr. (15.7 peg, 7.2 rpg, 58 apg) have been a devastating 1-2 punch with strong support from Zay Mosley (10.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and Tyrese Mayo (9.8 ppg).

Winter Haven Isaac Celiscar (4) shoots as Williston high school takes on Winter Haven High School during the Kingdom of the Sun basketball tournament at Vanguard High School in Ocala, FL on Friday, December 29, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner]

2. Victory Christian (9-4)

The Storm lost their opening game to Rockledge at Kingdom of the Sun then won three in a row to win the consolation bracket. Other losses have been to Winter Haven and Riviera Prep. LJ Cason has been unstoppable and passed 2,000 career points this season, while Mike Andino went over 1,000 career points. Cason is averaging 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Andino is averaging 14.9 points followed by Jordan Lanier with 13.2 ppg. Thok Gol leads in rebounding with 8.1 rpg to go with 7.1 ppg.

Preseason look: Here are 17 of the top Polk County boys basketball players to watch in 2023-24

Former player: New father, Bartow grad Clayton thriving in first season with Gators after transfer

3. Santa Fe Catholic (9-2)

The Crimson Hawks lost their first game in the Battle of the Island then won their last two. Their only other loss was by five points to Sarasota. Wins include a three-point win over McKeel and a 15-point win over Bartow. They have been led by Tate Darner (19.8 ppg), Hunter Dykhuizen (16.6 ppg), and Toby Lane (10.1 ppg).

4. Lakeland (6-1)

The Dreadnaughts played just one game before Dec. 15 as they were waiting for state football to end. Despite being hit hard by losing players to graduation, including Rolijah Hardy, they remain a top team in the county. They lost their second game of the season to Lake Gibson then have won five in a row. Tate Major and Pat Dennis have been among the top players.

5. Discovery (9-2)

The Spartans opened the season with eight straight wins before losing their first two games of a pre-Christmas tournament. They salvaged the tournament with a win over Eau Gallie, 75-48. Darius Livingston is one of the top scorers in the county, averaging 23.0 points, and he is supported by Willie Wilson (13.8 ppg) and Lucson Jean (13.0 ppg).

6. Bartow (7-6)

It’s been a see-saw season for the Yellow Jackets. They lost three of their first four, won five in a row then lost three in a row before defeating Cardinal Newman, 59-22, in their final game of the Holiday Basketball Classic of Palm Beach. Rickjerlin Senior Feliz (10.9 ppg) is the only Yellow Jacket scoring in double figures and leads with 10.5 rpg. Jayson Williams is averaging 9.4 points.

7. Jordan Christian Prep (7-3)

The Seahawks don’t play in the FHSAA but boast solid talent and could be even better than last season despite the loss of Zay Mosley to Winter Haven. Returner Williams Reyes-Montanez remains one of the top players.

8. McKeel (9-4)

The Wildcats opened the season 5-0 and they have since gone 4-4. They beat DeLand and Dayton Beach Seabreeze before losing to East’s in the championship game of the Gus Gibbs Memorial Tournament.

9. Frostproof (7-2)

The Bulldogs wrapped up 2023 by winning the Lake Placid Tournament behind MVP Sevastian Rosado. They have won seven in a row after dropping their first two games of the season. A prolific scorer, Rosado is averaging 32.3 points, 4.8 assists and 5.3 steals. Turral Berry is averaging 14.9 points, and Daiveon Pittman (5.9 peg) is averaging 7.4 rebounds.

10. Lakeland Christian (6-2)

The Vikings closed out 2023 with a 20-point win over Class 6A Ponte Vedra. They have four players averaging in double figures, Ralph Scott (13.0 ppg), Nate Carpenter (12.7 ppg), Porter Stiles (11.1 ppg) and DJ Howard (10.3 ppg).

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Midseason report: Here are the top 10 boys basketball teams in Polk