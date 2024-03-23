Winter All-County: Which girls soccer players had the best seasons in Palm Beach County?

The 2023-2024 Palm Beach Post All-County teams are here!

The Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards is proud to announce the Player of the Year nominees for girls soccer. The winners will be announced during the live show on Wednesday, June 5, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

The show is presented with the support of Baptist Health Orthopedic Care.

During the live show, athletes of the year in 31 state-sanctioned sports will be honored. In addition, top teams, coaches and overall athletes will be honored as will a Courage Award winner. Nominated athletes who RSVP will receive a complimentary ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. Details on how additional tickets can be obtained will be available soon.

For more information about the show and to opt in to email updates, visit the website (https://shorturl.at/fFGH6) and you can also follow it on Facebook. The Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

2024 Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards

First-Team All-County Girls Soccer

Lily White, Benjamin

Benjamin's Lily White pushes the ball past King's Academy Iris Gardner during playoff soccer game on February 9, 2024 Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

White led the county in all classifications with 41 goals scored, adding 14 assists for the Buccaneers. Despite being marked by double and sometimes triple coverage, White still managed to create massive offensive production and midfield space. The dominant senior played a huge role in Benjamin's success this season, leading the team to a district title and regional quarterfinal win.

Emily Simon, Benjamin

While White dominated offensive headlines, Simon was Benjamin's impenetrable wall. The junior goalkeeper made 94 saves and allowed just three goals all season for the Buccaneers, who finished the year ranked No. 2 in the state overall.

Ciara Alarcon, American Heritage-Delray

Ciara Alarcon, American Heritage-Delray girls soccer

The Miami commit scored seven goals and tallied 12 assists, winning Player of the Match from head coach Julian Slotty six times. She was a driving force for the Stallions, often teaming up with Bella Larriu to provide the team's offense with her creativity and vision.

Marina Klemetsmo, Boca Raton

Marina Klemetsmo, Boca Raton girls soccer

Klemetsmo started some games and came off the bench in others, but when she was on the field, it was never a good sign for opposing defenses. Her 16 goals and 13 assists helped Boca Raton to a state runner-up trophy, including a hat-trick performance in the Bobcats' district championship.

Sarah Coelho, Boca Raton

Sarah Coelho, Boca Raton girls soccer

Coelho commanded attention when the ball was at her feet this season. Her 22 goals led the way for a Bobcats squad that finished as 7A state runner-up, while her 14 assists demonstrated her quality play in the midfield as a facilitator. She's one of the rare players who made teammates around her, talented in their own right, even better.

Kelly White, Boca Raton

Kelly White, Boca Raton girls soccer

If Boca Raton scored, the opposition often found it very difficult to keep up morale while staring at Kelly White in net. If facing the Bobcats seemed like being caught between a rock and a hard place, White was the rock, making 65 saves while allowing just 12 goals in 23 games played, 14 of them shutouts.

Emma Kate Lee, Boca Raton

Emma Kate Lee, Boca Raton girls soccer

The Boca Raton star defender didn't often make it on the stat sheet, though she scored two goals and tallied three assists in the team's regional championship win. Beyond that, Lee does all the "grunt work" and was integral in both defending and setting up counterattacks with her elite game sense and vision.

Kaitlin Gabelman, Dwyer

Kaitlin Gabelman, Dwyer girls soccer

Dwyer may not have finished as well as the team would have liked, but that doesn't take anything away from a dominant year by Gabelman. The senior scored 25 goals and tallied seven assists en route to her commitment to continue playing at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Lola Hathorne, King’s Academy

Lola Hathorne, King's Academy

Often teaming up with teammate Mia Mackrey, Hathorne had 15 goals and seven assists for King's Academy, which shocked Benjamin to advance to a regional championship. Hathorne demonstrated a finisher's touch in the final third for the Lions, coming up more than once in the young squad's postseason run.

Alessia Saia, Spanish River

Alessia Saia, Spanish River girls soccer

Saia scored 17 goals and tallied six assists to top the stat sheet for Spanish River, which finished with a 9-7-1 record and advanced to the regional quarterfinals. Saia committed to Notre Dame, which obviously saw what opposing defenses saw: speed, strength and clinical aggression in the final third.

Hannah Pahl, Wellington

Hannah Pahl, Wellington girls soccer

Pahl was often the clinical finisher for a Wellington squad that advanced to the regional final against Boca Raton. The senior scored 16 goals and added 10 assists for the Wolverines, leading the team to wins against such teams as Olympic Heights and Treasure Coast, both regional shutouts.

Giovana Canali, West Boca

Giovana Canali, West Boca Raton girls soccer

The U20 Brazil national team invitee had another impressive domestic high school campaign, scoring 26 goals and tallying seven assists for West Boca, despite being marked by opponents' top defenders. That's an impressive 75% goal participation. Led by her precision in the final third, the Bulls advanced to the regional tournament, where they defeated Martin County in the quarterfinals.

Coach of the Year

Rachael Grimes, Boca Raton

Rachael Grimes, Boca Raton girls soccer

Grimes was one stop short of a state title, but she still managed to get closer than anyone else in Palm Beach County. Grimes' proven track record continued with the Bobcats in a season that saw her team finish with an 18-3-2 record, including district and regional championships, followed by a state semifinal victory over Newsome.

Second-Team Girls Soccer

Sofia Balistreri, Benjamin

Bella Larriu, American Heritage-Delray

Dakota Harrell, American Heritage-Delray

Alexa Strickler, American Heritage-Delray

Kira Schartner, Berean Christian

Sarah Wells, Berean Christian

Katharina Jochem, Berean Christian

Ava Kooker, Boca Raton

Daniella Fajardo, Boca Raton

Mckenzie Dunlea, Boca Christian

Jada Alexander, Cardinal Newman

Valeria Rodriguez, FAU High

Keelin Robertson, Jupiter

Meren Patton, Jupiter

Jahpetria Charles, Jupiter Christian

Miranda Knolls, King’s Academy

Iris Gardner, King's Academy

Sofia Averalo, Olympic Heights

Ava Cardaci, Olympic Heights

Ava Finnerty, Olympic Heights

Alexia Hansen, Palm Beach Central

Noelle Simmons, Palm Beach Gardens

Katherine Goodman, Saint Andrew's

Anaya Thomas, Seminole Ridge

Natalie Bruno, Somerset Canyons

Aine McAuley, Somerset Canyons

Nicole Lejarazo, Somerset Canyons

Mary Hartofilis, St. John Paul II

Jordan Fernandez, Wellington

