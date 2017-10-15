Winter Came: 2017 Washington Nationals

Welcome to The Stew’s annual team elimination posts. Like our video-game posts of last year, these are best done in theme. This time? We’re going with “Game of Thrones.” Each eliminated team will join the “army of the dead.” But we won’t just talk about their demise. We’ll also highlight some positives, pick out a memorable moment, tell you their biggest need and let you know when the club might be good again.

Sorry, Washington Nationals, but you won’t sit on the Iron Throne this season.

What can you even say at this point? For the fourth time in the last six seasons, the Nationals dominated in the regular season. By all accounts, this was the strongest team they’ve put together during their recent run. Bryce Harper returned to MVP form, Anthony Rendon joined him, the team boasted three starting pitchers who will receive Cy Young votes and made big moves to solidify the bullpen at the deadline.

Then, the National League Division Series happened … again.

The Nationals will be contenders again in 2018, but there’s a real sense of urgency this time around. Harper is entering his final year under contract, and while he could re-sign, the thought of hitting the market seems too tempting to pass up.

The team’s run has been excellent, though ultimately disappointing. The next year could be the last with its current core, so Washington will have to do whatever is necessary to solve its postseason woes.

Let’s take a deeper look at the year that was in Washington, D.C.: