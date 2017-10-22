Winter Came: 2017 New York Yankees

Welcome to The Stew’s annual team elimination posts. Like our video-game posts of last year, these are best done in theme. This time? We’re going with “Game of Thrones.” Each eliminated team will join the “army of the dead.” But we won’t just talk about their demise. We’ll also highlight some positives, pick out a memorable moment, tell you their biggest need and let you know when the club might be good again.

Sorry, New York Yankees, but you won’t sit on the Iron Throne this season.

You shocked everyone by thrusting yourselves into contention before anyone thought possible. Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez destroyed baseballs, Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner and Didi Gregorius had their best years and the bullpen was fearsome.

All of that led to a surprising American League Championship Series in which the Yankees took the Houston Astros to Game 7. Not bad for a rebuilding year.

Now that the young Yankees have mostly arrived, it’s time for the club to assert their status as perennial contenders. There’s still some work to do in the offseason, but things look promising in New York after a tremendous 2017.

Let’s take a look at the season that was in New York:

UNBOWED, UNBENT, UNBROKEN (aka WHAT WENT RIGHT)

The historic season from Aaron Judge got the headlines, but there were contributions from everywhere on the roster. Offensively, Didi Gregorius and Brett Gardner both had career years, which added an unexpected dimension to the Yankees lineup. There was Gary Sanchez, whose home run prowess has rivaled Judge’s when you factor in time missed for injuries. On the pitching side, Luis Severino pitched like an ace during the regular season and again in the ALDS. Reliever Chad Green took a step forward, helping to supplement a bullpen that also employed Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances and a returning David Robertson. Given the development of players across the board and the resiliency shown in the postseason, this season bodes well for the Yankees future. (Mark Townsend)

