Winter Came: 2017 Minnesota Twins

Welcome to The Stew’s annual team elimination posts. Like our video-game posts of last year, these are best done in theme. This time? We’re going with “Game of Thrones.” Each eliminated team will join the “army of the dead.” But we won’t just talk about their demise. We’ll also highlight some positives, pick out a memorable moment, tell you their biggest need and let you know when the club might be good again.

Sorry, Minnesota Twins, but you won’t sit on the Iron Throne this season.

You rose from the ashes and made a name for yourself. And when everyone thought you were dead around the trade deadline, you made a triumphant revival and wound up in the wild-card game.

While the turnaround was excellent, and the youngsters finally grew together, the American League wild-card game revealed there’s still work to be done. But that’s OK. The Twins weren’t supposed to contend in 2017. They didn’t exactly go out and make aggressive moves last winter.

That shouldn’t be the case this time around. Minnesota got its first taste of the playoffs, and wants to ensure it wasn’t the last. Supplementing their young core with legitimate talent will be crucial now that they’ve broken the postseason seal.

Let’s take a deeper look at the year that was in Minnesota:

The Twins lost in the AL wild-card game after a tremendous regular season. (Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports) More

UNBOWED, UNBENT, UNBROKEN (aka WHAT WENT RIGHT)

A lot has to go right to go from 103 losses to the postseason. For the Twins, it can be traced directly to half-run improvements from the offense and pitching staff. Minnesota’s runs per game went from 4.45 last year to 5.06 this season, which was good for fourth best in MLB. Meanwhile, the pitching staff dropped its ERA from 5.08 to 4.64. On top of that, the Twins ranked fifth in the AL in defensive runs saved after being third worst in MLB last season. The Twins were good away from Target Field too, winning 44 road games for the first time since 1991. (Mark Townsend)

