Winter Came: 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers

Welcome to The Stew’s annual team elimination posts. Like our video-game posts of last year, these are best done in theme. This time? We’re going with “Game of Thrones.” Each eliminated team will join the “army of the dead.” But we won’t just talk about their demise. We’ll also highlight some positives, pick out a memorable moment, tell you their biggest need and let you know when the club might be good again.

Sorry, Los Angeles Dodgers, but you won’t sit on the Iron Throne this season.

You came oh so close, but you were bested by the Houston Astros in the final game of the season. It was a brutal way to go, and the loss takes away from your otherwise tremendous year.

There will be plenty of questions here. How could a team with this much money fail? Why didn’t Clayton Kershaw start Game 7? What happened to the bullpen?

Those are all fair, but they take away from the awesome season the Dodgers put together. For a while, they were on a historic pace. Only a terrible slide in August kept them from turning in one of the truly dominant regular seasons. They flexed that muscle early in the playoffs too, annihilating the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs.

In the end, they ran into a tenacious Astros team that wouldn’t quit. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but that’s baseball.

The Dodgers will be back stronger than ever in 2018. The team simply has too many resources to just quietly go away. They’ll use the World Series loss as motivation, and that might make them even more dangerous next season.

Let’s take a look at the season that was in Los Angeles: