Winter Came: 2017 Colorado Rockies

Welcome to The Stew’s annual team elimination posts. Like our video-game posts of last year, these are best done in theme. This time? We’re going with “Game of Thrones.” Each eliminated team will join the “army of the dead.” But we won’t just talk about their demise. We’ll also highlight some positives, pick out a memorable moment, tell you their biggest need and let you know when the club might be good again.

Sorry, Colorado Rockies, but you won’t sit on the Iron Throne this season.

You impressed us by controlling your own destiny for the entire season, despite battling foes considered to be superior. Then you proved it wasn’t a fluke as you fought to the bitter end before falling in the National League wild-card game.

Despite the disappointing conclusion, these Rockies looked like a team that’s poised to make some noise, not just now, but for years to come. But that doesn’t mean their work is done. The Rockies, for all their positives, must replenish the ranks to replace key players likely to depart this winter, and to remain in the battle against the likes of the Dodgers and Diamondbacks.

It won’t be easy, but nothing ever is on the battlefield known as Coors Field.

Let’s take a deeper look at the year that was in Colorado:

UNBOWED, UNBENT, UNBROKEN (aka WHAT WENT RIGHT)

The Rockies may have finally solved their pitching problem by stockpiling starters and relievers that attack the strike zone without fear. Depth really is the key. Playing half their games at Coors Field will always be challenging because it’s so physically and mentally taxing. That will always force Colorado to cycle through pitchers at a high rate. This is the first season they’ve truly had the necessary depth to withstand those circumstances. Of course, the Rockies lineup is always dangerous. That was true again as MVP Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon paced an offense that could be younger and more dynamic next season.