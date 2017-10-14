Winter Came: 2017 Cleveland Indians
Welcome to The Stew’s annual team elimination posts. Like our video-game posts of last year, these are best done in theme. This time? We’re going with “Game of Thrones.” Each eliminated team will join the “army of the dead.” But we won’t just talk about their demise. We’ll also highlight some positives, pick out a memorable moment, tell you their biggest need and let you know when the club might be good again.
Sorry, Cleveland Indians, but you won’t sit on the Iron Throne this season.
You seemed destined for greatness after a tremendous regular season, but your quest for a World Series title came to a shocking and gruesome halt few saw coming. You were basically [redacted] who was tragically [redacted] in George R.R. Martin’s fifth book in the “Game of Thrones” series “A Dance with Dragons.” (Anyone who has read the books or followed the show knows who we’re talking about.)
The good thing is that baseball seasons operate like death in a Martin novel. Teams are brought back the following season to resume their goal.
That’s where Cleveland finds itself now. The team has built an unbelievably talented roster that should make them a World Series contender yet again in 2018. As this season proved, that guarantees nothing.
It’s tough to expect Cleveland to head into next season with a better roster, but given how close it’s come the past two seasons, you can bet the team will do everything in it’s power to put itself in position to finally bring a World Series title back to the city.
Let’s take a deeper look at the year that was in Cleveland:
UNBOWED, UNBENT, UNBROKEN (aka WHAT WENT RIGHT)
Between the addition of Edwin Encarnacion, the maturation of Trevor Bauer and improved health in the starting rotation, the Indians were a better team than in 2016, when they finished one victory shy of a World Series title. Only the Dodgers finished with more regular season wins (104 to 102). The offense remained top six in scoring, while adding 27 home runs. And the pitching staff went from seventh to first in ERA (3.30), which includes a league-leading 19 shutouts. They were deep and dominant, as evidenced by their AL-record 22 game-winning streak and there’s reason to believe they can keep it going. (Mark Townsend)
THE RED WEDDING (aka WHAT WENT WRONG)
The Indians seemed poised to sweep the Yankees and go on an extended postseason run. Instead, they finished with a three-game losing streak more stunning than the one they suffered in last year’s World Series. The Indians had several chances to assert themselves and put the Yankees away, but couldn’t get the job done. A lot of that comes back to the play of their superstars. Corey Kluber was knocked out early in Game 2 and didn’t fare much better in the decisive Game 5. Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez were a combined 4-for-38 in the series, which handcuffed the offense. In a season where they did nearly everything right, the Indians fell apart when it mattered most. (Townsend)
THE NORTH REMEMBERS (aka MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT)
For one month, the Indians were untouchable. On Aug. 24, they began a winning streak that would last 22 games and set the modern MLB record.
The Indians weren’t just winning games, they were dominating everyone in their path. The streak featured seven of Cleveland’s league-leading 19 shutouts, including an entire series where they outscored the Royals 20-0. The Royals would get revenge, ending the streak on Sept. 15, but not before Cleveland set the record against them on a dramatic walk-off one night earlier.
More amazing? The Indians would go on to win seven of their next eight games after the streak ended, making their record from Aug. 24 to Sept. 24 a staggering 29-2. (Townsend)
WORDS ARE WIND (aka MOST IMPORTANT THING TO FIX)
If anyone needed proof that the playoffs can be a crapshoot, it’s the Indians being eliminated by the Yankees. But that makes it difficult to find something obvious that needs fixing. The 2017 Indians won 102 games and put together a legendary 22-game winning streak, while never losing more than four games in a row. They’re not just a good team, but a complete team. Their hitting failed them in the ALDS, but it was there for them all season long. Their pitching staff was the best in the majors for 162 games, but Corey Kluber faltered twice in the playoffs.
So what should the Indians do? “Don’t get worse” is an admirable goal, but it’s not really enough. However, with Jay Bruce entering free agency, it presents them with an opportunity to sign him. He was one of the only guys to really hit in the ALDS, and while that’s not really reason enough to sign him, there are somehow even fewer reasons to show him the door. They traded for him at the deadline, and he showed up when they needed him. And considering the free agent market this year, they could do a whole lot worse. (Liz Roscher)
A DREAM OF SPRING (aka HOPE FOR THE FUTURE)
While most of the team’s elite young talent is up in the majors, there’s still some exciting players in the system. The club’s best prospect, catcher Francisco Mejia, got a brief taste of the majors in 2017, and could take playing time away from Yan Gomes next year. Bradley Zimmer exhausted his rookie eligibility in the second half, but should also see an increase in playing time in 2018.
Pitcher Triston McKenzie made Baseball America’s midseason top-100 prospects update, but he hasn’t progressed past A ball yet. Don’t expect him next year. You might be able to look forward to first baseman Bobby Bradley and shortstop Yu-Cheng Chang, though. Both players saw time in Double-A, but neither performed all that well. They’ll repeat the level with an eye on the majors near the end of the 2018. (Chris Cwik)
San Francisco Giants | Philadelphia Phillies | Cincinnati Reds | Chicago White Sox | New York Mets | San Diego Padres | Atlanta Braves | Detroit Tigers | Pittsburgh Pirates | Oakland Athletics | Miami Marlins | Toronto Blue Jays | Baltimore Orioles | Seattle Mariners | Tampa Bay Rays | Texas Rangers | Kansas City Royals | Los Angeles Angels | St. Louis Cardinals | Milwaukee Brewers | Minnesota Twins | Colorado Rockies | Arizona Diamondbacks | Boston Red Sox
