Winter Came: 2017 Cleveland Indians

Sorry, Cleveland Indians, but you won’t sit on the Iron Throne this season.

You seemed destined for greatness after a tremendous regular season, but your quest for a World Series title came to a shocking and gruesome halt few saw coming. You were basically [redacted] who was tragically [redacted] in George R.R. Martin’s fifth book in the “Game of Thrones” series “A Dance with Dragons.” (Anyone who has read the books or followed the show knows who we’re talking about.)

The good thing is that baseball seasons operate like death in a Martin novel. Teams are brought back the following season to resume their goal.

That’s where Cleveland finds itself now. The team has built an unbelievably talented roster that should make them a World Series contender yet again in 2018. As this season proved, that guarantees nothing.

It’s tough to expect Cleveland to head into next season with a better roster, but given how close it’s come the past two seasons, you can bet the team will do everything in it’s power to put itself in position to finally bring a World Series title back to the city.

Let’s take a deeper look at the year that was in Cleveland: