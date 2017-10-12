Winter Came: 2017 Boston Red Sox

Welcome to The Stew’s annual team elimination posts. Like our video-game posts of last year, these are best done in theme. This time? We’re going with “Game of Thrones.” Each eliminated team will join the “army of the dead.” But we won’t just talk about their demise. We’ll also highlight some positives, pick out a memorable moment, tell you their biggest need and let you know when the club might be good again.

Sorry, Boston Red Sox, but you won’t sit on the Iron Throne this season.

You made a valiant effort for another World Series trophy. Trading for Chris Sale proved to be a tremendous move, while midseason trades for Addison Reed and Eduardo Nunez strengthened the club down the stretch.

You did exactly what everyone expected by making the playoffs, but fell short after running into a better team.

While that was a disappointment, the Red Sox know they’ll be back in 2018. The team is too strong, and deep, to simple fall off. They have the resources to make a splash in free agency, and general manager Dave Dombrowski has never shied away from making a huge deal.

After faltering in the postseason in 2017, it would be a surprise if the Red Sox didn’t come back stronger in 2018.

Let’s take a deeper look at the year that was in Boston:

The Boston Red Sox will not win the World Series. (Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports) More

UNBOWED, UNBENT, UNBROKEN (aka WHAT WENT RIGHT)

The Red Sox gave up a lot, but it was worth it to land Chris Sale. Even though his first postseason didn’t go so well, they may not have been there without him. The continued development of Andrew Benintendi was encouraging as well. There were ups and downs along the way, but his hot streaks were sizzling. He’ll remain a fixture atop their lineup. The Red Sox may have finally solved their third base problem too. After Pablo Sandoval bombed out, 20-year-old rookie Rafael Devers put up solid numbers and even delivered a pair of home runs in the postseason. (Mark Townsend)