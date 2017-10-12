Winter Came: 2017 Arizona Diamondbacks

Welcome to The Stew’s annual team elimination posts. Like our video-game posts of last year, these are best done in theme. This time? We’re going with “Game of Thrones.” Each eliminated team will join the “army of the dead.” But we won’t just talk about their demise. We’ll also highlight some positives, pick out a memorable moment, tell you their biggest need and let you know when the club might be good again.

Sorry, Arizona Diamondbacks, but you won’t sit on the Iron Throne this season.

But you shouldn’t be too upset. After the failures of 2016, you really turned things around. It took a complete overhaul of the front office, manager and culture in the clubhouse, but you got back on track.

In any other year, you might have even won your division, but those pesky Los Angeles Dodgers had to go out and turn in their finest performance in years.

While the year ultimately ended in disappointment, there’s still a lot to celebrate. On the surface, this doesn’t look like a fluky, one-year blip. It looks more like the start of a new contention window.

Let’s take a deeper look at the year that was in Arizona:

UNBOWED, UNBENT, UNBROKEN (aka WHAT WENT RIGHT)

General manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo have worked well together over the past year to change the culture and develop players at all levels of the the organization, including the major leagues. Under their regime the starting rotation has flourished, with Robbie Ray, Taijuan Walker and Zack Godley all taking steps forward. Archie Bradley was moved to the bullpen seems to have found his niche, settling in as a dominant late-inning reliever with closer potential. The offense was never going to be an issue with Paul Goldschmidt, A.J. Pollock and Jake Lamb around, but the addition of J.D. Martinez at the trade deadline was brilliant. (Mark Townsend)