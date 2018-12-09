Winston Moss jokes that Aaron Rodgers has been the head coach in Green Bay

If former Packers assistant coach Winston Moss is hoping to secure another job in the NFL, cracking jokes on TV about dysfunction at his last job may not be the best way to make that happen.

Moss appeared on FOX earlier today to discuss the recent changes in Green Bay, starting with the firing of coach Mike McCarthy. Said Moss at one point, “Aaron Rodgers has been the head coach of the Packers for the last nine years.” Moss then added, “I’m just joking.”

Every joke has a kernel of truth, however. And the joke meshes with the tweet that apparently sparked the decision to fire Moss, one in which he said that the next coach needs to hold everyone accountable, including Rodgers.

Moss said that the tweet was directed at Packers fans, not the organization. Which makes little sense. Which underscores the reality that the best way for Moss to end up as a coach with another team would be to assume a much, much lower profile in the coming weeks.