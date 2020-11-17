Winston has golden opportunity to prove himself
Mike Florio and Peter King look at Jameis Winston's big opportunity to not only impress the Saints, but the rest of the NFL.
Whether the Bucks are winners or losers depends upon Antetokounmpo.
According to Sunday Night Football's Liam McHugh, the Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews had some strong words on Lamar Jackson and NFL defenses.
Valentino Rossi believes more than simply having a good test team, Yamaha needs to have a "serious" testing programme if it is to improve its troubled MotoGP challenger
On Sunday, Bill Belichick made a face for the ages.
Ulysses "The Monster" Diaz didn't waste any time in beating Donelei Benedetto.
On his "Get a Grip" podcast with Shane Bacon, Max Homa told a funny story about a veteran move he saw Fred Couples make at the Masters.
The Lakers have traded the No. 28 overall draft selection and Danny Green to the Thunder for guard Dennis Schroder. What's next?
Live updates with trades and NBA rumors from the top newsbreakers. Follow for instant breaking news and analysis on deals, 2020 draft, free agency
Browns running back Nick Chubb, in his first game since Week Four, delivered the dagger for home team by not scoring a touchdown. When was the decision made that Chubb would pass on a clear and easy touchdown? “It was made in the huddle, and I got the call from Baker [Mayfield] to if we [more]
Nick Foles was carted off at the end of the Bears' loss to the Vikings, but he has reportedly avoided any hip fractures.
It became clear it is not if, but when Michigan will part ways with Jim Harbaugh after Big Blue got blown out by Wisconsin on Saturday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde list the candidates that could take over the Wolverine program. Michigan isn’t the only traditional Big Ten power struggling in 2020. Penn State fell to 0-4 for the second time in program history after a loss to Nebraska. Can James Franklin turn it around in Happy Valley? The guys also kick around the idea of moving the College Football Playoff before selecting their weekly Heisman Trophy winners.
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are big winners.
Check out the prize money payout for all the players at the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
Becoming a baseball star usually guarantees a player fame and fortune — but there’s no guarantee that fortune will last. Some of the greatest players ever failed to translate their talent...
Chargers WR offers eye-opening assessment of Dolphins defense
We've reached the final countdown to the NBA Draft. Armed with three first-round picks (and four overall), what will Danny Ainge do with his draft capital this year? Our Chris Forsberg and Rob Snyder project Round 1.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow was the target of some trash talk by a Steelers player.
New England looked finished, but an upset win over the Ravens provides some optimism.
The Bears lost their fourth straight game, a 19-13 loss to the Vikings. Here are some crazy stats from that game.