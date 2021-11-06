Who wins Week 9 contest between Bears and Steelers?

The Chicago Bears (3-5) are gearing up for a prime-time showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3), where Chicago is looking to snap a three-man losing streak heading into their bye week.

The Bears are coming off another disappointing loss, where they fell 33-22 to the San Francisco 49ers despite being in a position to the win the game. The defense gave up 30-plus points for the second straight game while the offense actually showed some progression with Justin Fields having his best game in six starts this season.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are on a three-game winning streak after starting the season 1-3. While they haven’t been world beaters on offense, they’ve managed to do just enough to win with their defense not allowing more than 20 points during that span.

Can the Bears get back on track with a win over the Steelers? Or will Pittsburgh send Chicago to their fourth straight loss?

